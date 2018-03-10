Exclusive Preview: Emmy’s Final Story Kicks Off In ‘Harrow County’ #29

Emmy’s story is coming to an end, and fans can now get their first look at her upcoming swan song.

The conclusion to Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook’s horror series kicks off in Harrow County #29, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the issue here. As you can see in the gallery, Harrow County utilizes Tyler Crook’s art perfectly, whose eerie style brings tension into every scene. It also gives extra punch to Bunn’s more poignant moments and saying goodbye to Emmett certainly qualifies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the preview for the issue in the gallery below.

While Bunn is sad to leave this world, he is excited to conclude the series on a high note.

“Seeing Harrow County come to an end is bittersweet,” Bunn said. “I love this world. I love these characters. I love working with Tyler and Daniel [Chabon] and Dark Horse. And, if I’m being honest, we could probably continue Emmy’s story indefinitely. But we’re moving toward the ending we’ve always planned. We’ve told a story I’m very proud of, and we told it on our own terms. And I think the series is all the better for it.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7282]

“I am so proud of what Cullen and I have been able to accomplish with Harrow County,” Crook said. “When we first pitched the book I had no expectation that we would still be working on it three-and-a-half years later. I’ll miss going to Harrow County every day to work but I’m extremely grateful that we were able to tell the story that we wanted to tell. While this may be the end of Emmy’s story I doubt it’ll be the last Harrow County story.”

Harrow County #29 is written by Cullen Bunn with art by Tyler Crook, and you can find the official description below.

“An old enemy is back with a vengeance and is dead-set on reclaiming her power over Harrow County. And Emmy is the one person who can stop her . . . So, guess who’s the first target?”

Harrow County #29 is in comic stores on March 21.