Exclusive: Harrow County Kicks Off Final Arc With New Trailer

Harrow County is set to a come to a close, and Dark Horse is celebrating the final arc with a brand new trailer.

Harrow County is the product of writer Cullen Bunn and artist Tyler Crook, who are set to conclude Emmy’s story with one more four-issue arc, kicking off in Harrow County #29. This series won’t be going out quietly though, and you can expect the same heightened tension and haunting atmosphere that has made the series so popular in the story’s final tale.

You can check out the new trailer for Harrow County in the video above.

While Bunn and Crook are sad to see Emmy’s story end, they are both excited to conclude the series on a high note.

“Seeing Harrow County come to an end is bittersweet,” Bunn said. “I love this world. I love these characters. I love working with Tyler and Daniel [Chabon] and Dark Horse. And, if I’m being honest, we could probably continue Emmy’s story indefinitely. But we’re moving toward the ending we’ve always planned. We’ve told a story I’m very proud of, and we told it on our own terms. And I think the series is all the better for it.”

“I am so proud of what Cullen and I have been able to accomplish with Harrow County,” Crook said. “When we first pitched the book I had no expectation that we would still be working on it three-and-a-half years later. I’ll miss going to Harrow County every day to work but I’m extremely grateful that we were able to tell the story that we wanted to tell. While this may be the end of Emmy’s story I doubt it’ll be the last Harrow County story.”

Harrow County #29 is written by Cullen Bunn with art by Tyler Crook, and you can find the official description below.

“An old enemy is back with a vengeance and is dead-set on reclaiming her power over Harrow County. And Emmy is the one person who can stop her . . . So, guess who’s the first target?”

Harrow County #29 is in comic stores today.