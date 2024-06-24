Marvel Legends Wolverine 50th Anniversary Joe Fixit and Patch 2-Pack Is On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last year Hasbro launched pre-orders for some highly anticipated 2-packs, including Logan vs Sabretooth and Brood Wolverine vs Lilandra Neramani. These sets celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wolverine, who first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180 / #181 in 1974. They followed those Marvel Legends sets up with the Lady Mandarin Psylocke vs. Wolverine and Joe Fixit and Patch 2-packs. Details about each of these releases can be found below, but if you haven't added the Joe Fixit and Patch 2-pack to you collection yet, now would be a good time. It's currently on sale here on Amazon for $50.96, which is 15% off the list price and an all-time low.

The Hasbro Marvel Legends Joe Fixit and Patch 2-pack features the characters as they appear on the cover of Wolverine #8 (1988), which was an homage to the Twins movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. It will include interchangeable hands and head accessories.

Marvel Legends Lady Mandarin Psylocke vs. Wolverine 2-pack is available to order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $49.99. The official description reads: "Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine and Psylocke figures! In celebration of Wolverine's 50th anniversary, these collectible figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's The Uncanny X-Men comics. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories, including alternate hands and an alternate head for each figure. "

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S LOGAN VS SABRETOOTH ($49.99) – Order here at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive) "As regenerative mutants involved in the Weapon X program, Sabretooth and Logan's feud continues long after Logan's escape. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S LOGAN VS SABRETOOTH 2-pack. These quality 6-inch scale Logan and Sabretooth figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in Marvel's Wolverine comics. Both figures feature extensive articulation and are highly posable for display and play. Includes 2 figures and 6 comic-inspired accessories including alternate head and hands for each figure!"

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE AND LILANDRA NERAMANI ($49.99) – Order here at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive): "Wolverine and Lilandra, Empress of the Shi'ar Empire, face the parasitic Brood aliens, intent on consuming and destroying the X-Men. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE AND LILANDRA NERAMANI 2-pack. These quality 6-inch scale Wolverine and Lilandra figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in The Uncanny X-Men comics, with Wolverine featuring his Brood-infected form and Lilandra in her signature Shi'ar Empress outfit. Both figures feature extensive articulation and are highly posable for display and play. Includes 2 figures and 2 comic-inspired accessories including alternate head and Lilandra's staff!"

Wolverine Returns In Deadpool 3

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated Marvel Studios movie, is tracking to be the biggest movie of the summer when it opens on July 26th. Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, who reunite for the first time since 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the cast includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as TVA Agent Paradox, and returning Deadpool franchise stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yumiko, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men.

Here's the official, profanity-laced synopsis: "Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to — F***. Synopses are so f*** stupid."