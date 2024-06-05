Language! The Merc With a (potty) Mouth will let the F-bombs fly once more in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

Let's f---ing go! Only the F-word won't be censored when dropped by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine, because the Marvel Studios movie is officially rated R.

According to a bulletin issued Wednesday by the MPA's Classification and Rating Administration, the Disney-distributed Deadpool & Wolverine received the R rating for "strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references."

While red band trailers, a profanity-laced synopsis, an "intentionally crude and lewd" popcorn bucket, and a cursing Kevin Feige calling the movie "f---ing awesome" made it clear that the third Deadpool movie would maintain the adult tone and content of the Fox-made Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and the R-rated Logan, trailers have noted that "this film is not yet rated." But now it's official: Deadpool & Wolverine is the first Marvel Studios movie to be rated R.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," the movie's director, franchise newcomer Shawn Levy, said in a 2023 interview. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real."

Levy added that Deadpool & Wolverine is "very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves," and, yes, that includes fourth wall-breaking Kevin Feige jokes.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman are returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, and Stefan Kapičić reprising their respective roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yumiko, and Colossus of the X-Men. Matthew Macfadyen plays TVA Agent Paradox, and Emma Corin plays Cassandra Nova, the villainous, telepathic twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier.

Tickets are now on sale for Marvel Studios' R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits theaters July 26.