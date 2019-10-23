First Look at Maria Llovet’s Heartbeat #1 Revealed (Exclusive)

High School is hard for many, providing not only academic obstacles but also human ones, and it can be difficult to navigate it all. Now, imagine you end up walking in on the person you like doing something terrible, even going so far as to kill someone? Yeah, it would screw you up a little, but for an outcast named Eva, it goes beyond that, and is the start of a journey to figuring out who she is and how far she’ll push the boundaries of her humanity. That’s the premise of BOOM! Studios’ new five-issue series Heartbeat, which is being written and drawn by Maria Llovet (Faithless, Loud), and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated new series.

As you can see in the preview, the book makes a statement visually, especially from that heart filled first page (in the literal sense mind you). The preview gives you a sense of the people in Eva’s life, though she is on her own a great deal of the time. While we don’t meet him here, that will all change when Donatien enters the picture, who turns her world upside down.

You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide, which reveals the standard cover by Llovet. Variant covers for Heartbeat are being drawn by Mirka Andolofo, and you can check out the official description for the series below.

“Eva, a high school outcast, finds herself witness to a horrible secret: the most popular boy in school enjoys the taste of blood and will kill to get his hands on it. Horrified and intrigued, Eva lets herself be pulled into Donatien’s macabre world. He offers the escape she has been looking for…but how much is Eva willing to betray her moral code in order to find something that gives her life meaning? And will she—or Donatien—ever find redemption?”

Heartbeat #1 hits comic stores on November 20th, and you can check out our exclusive preview on the next slides! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

