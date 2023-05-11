Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #3 Reveals Sexy Cover Collection (Exclusive)

Titan Comics has a new collection of sexy covers for Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #3. The spinoff of the popular Gun Honey title by Charles Ardai stars the fiery Dahlia Racers. With Gun Honey Joanna Tan marked for death by a U.S. intelligence agency, she turns to Dahlia Racers for help. Of course, there has to be another hot killer on Joanna's tail, which brings in the beautiful sociopath Sarah Claride. Heat Seeker will take Joanna Tan, Dahlia Racers, and Sarah Claride on a global adventure that promises to leave bodies in its wake.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the covers for August's Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #3 by writer Charles Ardai, artist Ace Continuado, and colorist Asifur Rahman. Cover A is by Lesley 'Leirix' Li, Cover B is by Thaddeus Robeck, Cover C is a Grace McClung cosplay cover, Cover D is by Ace Continuado, and Cover E is by Claudia Caranfa.

Gun Honey was 2021's #1 best-selling non-premier comic, and a TV series is now in development by Piller/Segan (Haven, The Dead Zone) and Malaysia-based Double Vision (The Bridge). The crime series has been praised by comic book noir masters including Ed Brubaker, Max Allan Collins, and Duane Swierczynski, with Brubaker calling it, "The finest kind of pulp noir."

Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series #3 goes on sale August 30th from Hard Case Crime, a Titan Comics imprint. The covers and solicitation can be found below.