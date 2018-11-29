Preview: Lynn Comes Face To Face With Guilt And Lucifer In ‘Her Infernal Descent’ #5

Lynn’s journey to find her family has led her to the depths of hell in AfterShock’s Her Infernal Descent, but soon she will come face to face with Lucifer himself, and that’s when she’ll have to make a choice.

Before that happens though she’s got some inner demons to deal with, and luckily her friends Agatha and Blake are also along for the ride. As you can see in our exclusive preview of Her Infernal Descent #5, they’re actually pretty helpful, both in helping her make it to her final destination and in understanding and process the grief and guilt that consumes her and has consumed her ever since that tragic accident that changed her life.

Fans finally get a glimpse into what happened that fateful day, as Lynn tells her friends why her husband was the one driving the kids home, and why she blames herself for the deaths of her family. She’ll soon learn she is n’t the only one who’s lived with guilt though, and that may be the key to learning to live again.

You can check out the full preview in the gallery.

Her Infernal Descent is written by Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler, and the writers revealed how important it was for Lynn to be unique in this reworking of Dante’s Inferno.

“We both knew that we wanted that central character to be unlike anything people have seen before and in putting the project together we knew we had to model the book off of Dante’s Inferno,” Thompson said. “We consumed the epic poem and found ways to twist the familiar story within the context of our modern world while bringing our own set of unique influences. It’s deeply personal and completely surreal. I couldn’t be more proud of this insane book and I’m so excited to share it with people.”

You can find the official description for the issue below.

HER INFERNAL DESCENT #5 / $3.99 / 32 Pages / color / on sale 12.05.2018

Writers: Zac Thompson & Lonnie Nadler

Artist: Eoin Marron

Color Artist: Dee Cunniffe

Letterer: Marshall Dillon

Cover Artist: Kyle Charles w/ Dee Cunniffe

Lynn enters the center of the Inferno with those who turn their backs. Lucifer lies in wait with the final offer to end her suffering. Will Lynn find her forsaken family?”

Her Infernal Descent #5 is in comic stores on December 5th.