Hollywood Meets Wrestling in Dark Horse's The Masked Macher Series (Exclusive)

Dark Horse is set to deliver a one-of-a-kind adventure that brings together the worlds of Hollywood and wrestling in the 1930's, in and we've got your exclusive first look! Dark Horse has revealed the first details on The Masked Macher, a new mini-series from The Orville executive producer and writer David A. Goodman (The Orville, Space Job), Gonzalo Duarte (Big Trouble in Little China, Hellbreak), Alex Andrés (making his U.S. debut), and letterer Mauro Mantella (Space Job, The Ward). The Masked Macher puts a would-be-actor named Tony Hollywood into the spotlight as he tries to make it in the world of acting, but finds himself entering the new world of wrestling, and it only gets more chaotic from there.

As Tony tried to search out his big break in the world of acting, he is derailed by a flat tire. That flat tire is a blessing in disguise though, as it leads him to a wrestling arena that needs someone to play the part of The Masked Macher, and that will set his life on a course that he never expected. You can check out the official description and cover below.

"Aspiring actor Tony Hollywood is about to make his big break in the height of 1930's movie star glitz and glam. His next audition is the role that will change his life, but a flat tire sends him to a different stage. Breaking down outside a wrestling arena lands him the part of the Masked Macher! Hey, it pays, even if no one knows what a 'macher' is."



"The Masked Macher is trying to do a lot," says writer David Goodman. "First, it's a comedic portrayal of how people make their way in show business. "Macher" if you don't know, is Yiddish for "big shot," which is all Tony wants to be. But the story is also about nostalgia, how we can look back and long for a time that really wasn't all that pleasant. And on top of all that, we're trying to make the whole thing funny and exciting."

The Masked Macher will run for four issues and will hit comic stores on September 18th. It is now available for pre-order at your local comic store for $4.99, and you can check out the full cover in the image above.



