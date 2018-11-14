Preview: Money Can Buy Anything, Including a Cover-up in ‘Hot Lunch Special’ #4

In the world of AfterShock’s Hot Lunch Special, corruption is everywhere, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the newest issue.

The new issue features the Khoury family attempting to keep Dorothy’s latest actions from sending her to prison, and they’ll do just about anything to make it happen. That includes capturing a Sheriff in his own precinct and writing a check that few could turn down, showing just how deep the corruption goes.

Even with the Sheriff in on the job, it’s still going to take a few people to make this happen, but Dorothy’s father is willing to break out the checkbook as much as is required.

You can check out the official description for Hot Lunch Special #4 below.

Hot Lunch Special #4 / $3.99 / 32 Pages / Full Color / ON SALE NOVEMBER 21st

Writer: Eliot Rahal

Artist: Jorge Fornes

Letterer: Taylor Esposito

Cover Artist: Jorge Fornes

“A midwestern noir series set in the harsh landscape of the northern Minnesota Iron Range—HOT LUNCH SPECIAL is all about family, food and the fight for survival. Only one question is worth asking…is blood thicker than sandwiches?

Dorothy Khoury has accidentally created two more dead bodies.

The number one problem with most corpses is…they’re super hard to get rid of. Now, the frightened Khoury family must cover up the trail of blood they’re leaving behind, while also projecting strength. They finally have a hostage they can use to negotiate an end to the war with the Moran Family Mafia.”

If you’re not familiar with Hot Lunch Special, you can check out the description for the first issue below.

“From Eliot Rahal, the writer of Cult Classic, The Paybacks and Quantum & Woody comes HOT LUNCH SPECIAL, with art by Jorge Fornes (Amazing X-Men, Wolverine, Magnus)! A midwestern noir series set in the harsh landscape of the northern Minnesota Iron Range—HOT LUNCH SPECIAL is all about family, food and the fight for survival.

The Khourys are a classic immigrant success story: A fractious and quarrelsome Lebanese family who carved their slice of the American Dream by becoming the largest distributors of vending machine sandwiches in the upper northern Midwest.

Unfortunately, the Khourys’ gains have been ill-gotten, and a branch of the Chicago Irish Mob has come back to collect a past debt. Fealty is demanded, shots are fired and long-hidden family secrets are fully revealed. Now Dorothy Khoury, the daughter of the family patriarch, is forced to unite her splintered bloodline and fight back.

Only one question is worth asking…is blood thicker than sandwiches?”

Hot Lunch Special #4 hits comic stores