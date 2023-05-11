Hulk Terrorizes a Documentary Film Crew in a Prelude to New Marvel Series (Exclusive)

Hulk is the focus of a documentary crew's secret project in a preview of his upcoming annual. Marvel is gearing up for an all-new take on the Jade Giant's adventures in a relaunch of The Incredible Hulk from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Alien, Marvel Zombies: Resurrection) and Marvel's Stormbreakers artist Nic Klein (Thor). But before that series begins, a one-shot titled Hulk Annual follows a documentary crew hunting for a different gamma monster. A preview of the issue introduces the members of the documentary, along with a scary appearance by The Hulk.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Hulk Annual #1 by David Pepose, Caio Majado, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Cory Petit. It begins with a recording starting up from April 4, 2023, inside a convenience store where the documentary crew is loading up on snacks and drinks for their work on "The Viridian Project." There's a former storm chaser, a news correspondent, and an alleged "esteemed" Hollywood director. The director mentions how crazy they must be to attempt shooting a documentary on The Incredible Hulk when everything turns green and hazy. The view changes to look like it's coming out of a tunnel, and we next see some strange creatures, along with the Hulk, before the signal cuts out again with a "SKRRTTRTCH" sound.

Hulk Writer Teases Terrifying Annual

"When my editor Wil Moss first reached out to me about writing this HULK ANNUAL, it took me a beat to wrap my head around the enormity of it all," David Pepose said when Hulk Annual #1 was announced in February. "The Hulk is such a massive character, just this larger-than-life figure who is equal parts man, monster, and unstoppable force of nature. And it's that feeling of unfathomable scale that we're looking to explore in 'The Viridian Project,' our found-footage story about a team of filmmakers shooting a documentary on the legacy of Bruce Banner... and the horrors they discover when they actually find him. It's been incredibly exciting to dive into the Hulk's adventures through this truly human lens, and I can't wait for readers to witness first-hand what it's like to ride out an encounter with The Strongest One There Is!"

Hulk Annual #1 will also include a story that will lead directly into Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's run on The Incredible Hulk. The exclusive preview can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 17th.