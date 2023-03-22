Marvel Just Brought Back one of She-Hulk's First Villains

After She-Hulk made her Disney+ debut last year, it looks like one of her very first comic villains is finally back in the comics. Spoilers for Women of Marvel #1 below! Only look if you want to know! This year's Women of Marvel one-shot is structured around a court case of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk's, as she is defending the actions of various Marvel heroines in court. At her opposing side is Dennis "Buck" Bukowski, making his first comic appearance in decades.

Buck was portrayed by Drew Matthews in last year's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series, and became a memorable part of the show's tenure, particularly through the storyline where he got catfished by a Light Elf pretending to be Megan Thee Stallion. The version of Buck that appears in Women of Marvel definitely appears to be inspired by his television counterpart.

Who is Dennis "Buck" Bukowski?

Created by David Kraft and Mike Vosburg, Buck debuted in 1979's Savage She-Hulk #2, as the prosecutor in the case against Lou Monkton, which Jen's involvement with unintentionally led to her getting her She-Hulk powers. As colleagues, Buck mocked Jen at a number of opportunities, even though she outsmarted him in the courtroom countless times. Buck also developed an animosity towards She-Hulk (who he didn't realize was Jen), who he blamed for the death of Jen's best friend, Jill.

(Fun fact: Buck didn't actually get the first name "Dennis" until 2009's Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe A to Z #10. He didn't even get an attempt at a first name until 2007, when World War Hulk: Gamma Files #1 tried to canonize his first name as Joachim.)

Will She-Hulk get a Season 2?

As She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao revealed to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast last year, the possibility of a second season of the show wasn't being explored right away.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."