Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary

The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story takes place in the same town that gave birth to the Hulk, and features a ragtag group of young filmmakers who set out to uncover the truth behind the green goliath's origin. Unfortunately, they end up getting a firsthand look at the Jade Giant's deadly rage.

Hulk Annual #1 is billed as a "terrifying tale" that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats with thrills, as well as thought-provoking insights into Hulk's effect on the world around him. As an added bonus, readers of Hulk Annual #1 get an exclusive preview of Hulk's next era of comics, with a new creative team taking on Hulk's ongoing series. More details and a full announcement is expected in weeks. Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley relaunched Hulk in 2021, with Cates exiting the series in 2022. Ottley stayed on the series as writer/artist to bring their storylines to a fitting conclusion.

Hulk Writer Speaks Out on Penning Annual Issue

"When my editor Wil Moss first reached out to me about writing this Hulk Annual, it took me a beat to wrap my head around the enormity of it all," David Pepose said in a statement. "The Hulk is such a massive character, just this larger-than-life figure who is equal parts man, monster, and unstoppable force of nature. And it's that feeling of unfathomable scale that we're looking to explore in 'The Viridian Project,' our found-footage story about a team of filmmakers shooting a documentary on the legacy of Bruce Banner... and the horrors they discover when they actually find him. It's been incredibly exciting to dive into the Hulk's adventures through this truly human lens, and I can't wait for readers to witness first-hand what it's like to ride out an encounter with The Strongest One There Is!"

Hulk Annual #1 goes on sale May 17th. The cover by Gary Frank, along with the solicitation, can be found below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)