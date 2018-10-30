Humble Bundle Offering ‘Bitch Planet,’ ‘Prez’ As Part of an Election eBook Package

With the US midterm elections just around the corner, Humble Bundle has just launched a fun and informative selection of curated titles in support of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Humble Charity Book Bundle: Get the Vote Out 100% supporting the ACLU — and, wow, that is a long title for the project — focuses on civics, volunteerism, and positive resistance – with one cookbook, an angry bear, Cory Doctorow, and a few dystopian novels and comics in the mix too.

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura is also represented, with both his book Sh*t Politicians Say and an annotated copy of the U.S. Constitution and supporting documents that he provided a foreward for.

Participating publishers coming together for this project include DC Comics, IDW, Image Comics, Lonely Planet, Microcosm Publishing, No Starch Press, Oni Press, Quirk, Skyhorse, and Tachyon.

From DC, you get Prez #1 from writer Mark Russell (The Flintstones) and artist Ben Caldwell. A contemporary take on Prez, the Teenage Superhero from the pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths DC Universe with numerous possible futures, Prez followed a young woman who was essentially elected President of the United States as a joke after an embarrassing video of her went viral and she ended up the nominee of choice for a bored and cynical populace.

Another comic included in the package is Bitch Planet from Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist Valentine De Landro. The series is a feminist portrayal of the exploitation film genre and takes place in a dystopian reality, where non-compliant women are sent to an off-planet prison.

(With the popularity of Bitch Planet and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, you might see some similarities, although it is more likely that they are both drawing on the same historical and literary forebears than that the two were particularly aware of one another at any point.)

Working in conjunction with the ACLU and writer Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Book of Eli), this promotion will be the first to offer the new science fiction anthology, RESIST: Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against, featuring some of today’s most celebrated science fiction writers.

100% of all proceeds from this promotion will be donated to the ACLU.