DC Marks the Devastating End of an Era for the JSA

The JSA haven’t been having an easy time since their return. The team’s elders — Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Alan Scott, Jay Garrick, Wildcat, Jakeem Thunder, and Doctor Fate (the latter two being the modern versions of original members Johnny Thunder and, well, Doctor Fate) — are trapped in a hellish dimension battling Surtur and fire demons. This led to the death of Wildcat. Meanwhile, the younger members of the team — Sands, Jade, Hourman II, Jesse Quick, Obsidian, Wildcat II, and Doctor Mid-Nite II — have to deal with a traitor to the JSA. Both of these situations have been engineered by the Injustice Society, with JSA #7 dealing with the funeral of Wildcat after the two sides of the team finally come back together. However, these weren’t the only problems for the team, as the JSA’s fan-favorite marriage of Hourman II and Jesse Quick is falling apart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hourman II and Jesse Quick are two heroes that have had a rather tough time of things over the years, being the children of Golden Age heroes. Sometimes, it’s because they didn’t live up to the example of their parents, and other times, it’s because they lived up to the worst legacies of their parents. Their marriage became a very important part of their lives and the Justice Society, and looking into it reveals why the dissolution of their marriage is so heartbreaking.

Hourman II and Jessie Quick Grew as Characters With Their Marriage

Hourman II is the son of Hourman I and Jesse Quick is the daughter of Johnny Quick and Liberty Belle. Hourman I was a founding member of the Justice Society. A skilled chemist, he created a drug called Miraclo, which gave him superhuman strength and durability for an hour. However, Miraclo in its earliest forms was highly addictive, and Hourman I became addicted to it and the thrill of being a superhero. It took years for him to recover, and he was eventually able to remove the addictive aspects of the drug, while also allowing him to use it more than once a day. Johnny Quick was a speedster who used an equation to gain his powers, unknowingly tapping into the Speed Force. Liberty Belle was a super strong and durable, and had sonic powers. The two of them were pretty good heroes, but their superheroing eventually led to the dissolution of their marriage, causing them to raise their daughter separately.

Hourman II took up his father’s mantle as a member of Infinity Inc., also gaining his father’s addiction. It took years for him to find his sobriety and he even quit being a hero for a time, eventually joining the Justice Society. Meanwhile, Jesse Quick ended up hanging out with the Flash Family and the Titans, becoming a shrewd businesswoman who threw herself into her two jobs. Eventually, Jesse lost her powers, and would rejoin the JSA as a business advisor. Her and Hourman II hit it off, and eventually she gained the powers of her mother, becoming Liberty Belle II. She and Hourman II married, working as the JSA’s perfect marriage. They helped the young hero Damage deal with his disfigurement — with Jesse regaining her speed powers in a battle with the man who scarred Damage, Zoom — and they became important parts of the team. However, when the Justice Society got their newest series, readers were surprised to see the two of them having problems. The strain on the Justice Society, as well as the strain of their superhero lives, had broke their marriage. JSA #7 sees Jesse basically ask for a separation, the pressure of her lives weighing her down. Hourman II doesn’t react well to the situation, leaving her with a biting comment about how she has been by herself for a while now.

The JSA’s Most Important Marriage Is Breaking Down in Front of Our Eyes

Fans fell in love with Hourman II and Jesse Quick as a duo. The two of them were heroes who had their share of problems in their superheroic career, and coming together helped make their lives better. They were able to get past the problems of the past and became the premiere couple of the Justice Society, However, part of their problem has been that neither of them have had much of a life outside of being the team’s husband and wife. Jesse has always had a problem with the legacy of her parents and the Justice Society, while Hourman II has constantly had to keep himself on the straight and narrow, all the while living in the shadow of his Justice Society founding father.

There’s a lot of strain on the two of them, and the problems with the Justice Society aren’t helping. The team has been shattered by the Injustice Society. The death of Wildcat was a major blow, but the Injustice Society has also kept the JSA running ragged. Doctor Mid-Nite II has disappeared, Wildcat II has killed someone, Jade and Sands don’t know what to do, and Johnny Sorrow has manipulated the team from within, taking over Obsidian. Hourman II and Jesse Quick are under more stress than they’ve even been over, and it may cost them their marriage.

How do you feel about Hourman II and Jesse Quick’s marriage? Sound off in the comments below.