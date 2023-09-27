Iron Man and Emma Frost Just Got Married (Sort of)

Marvel Comics’ well-promoted marriage of Tony Stark and Emma Frost happened in this week’s , but not the way fans expected. SPOILERS for Invincible Iron Man #10 by Gerry Duggan, Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza, and Joe Caramagna follow. Lucas Werneck’s connecting covers for X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10 suggested the wedding of the X-Man and the Avenger would be a glitzy affair attended by their superhero friends from across the Marvel Universe. That’s not how things ended up. The duo got married in a small ceremony attended by no superheroes and one supervillain, and the legal bindings of their union may not hold up in court.

Those following the Fall of X storyline know that Orchis has exiled mutants from Earth following the second Mutant Massacre at the Hellfire Gala. Those few X-Men still on Earth hide in sewers and use technology to mask their mutant signatures from Sentinels built with Tony Stark’s designs. Iron Man has been doing his best to help mutants fight back. However, Tony is on his back foot after Feilong, an anti-mutant industrialist who has thrown in with Orchis, took over Tony’s company and repossessed his Iron Man armor.

Emma Frost has been hiding in the guise of Hazel Kendal, Tony’s assistant. They were meeting in the Hellfire Club, with an unlikely ally and the club’s new Black King, Wilson Fisk, when Feilong walked in on Tony trying to put the ring that masks Emma’s true identity back on her finger. Scrambling for an explanation, Tony proposed to Ms. Kendal.

Turning the situation to their advantage, Tony and Emma use their unexpected impending nuptials to lure Feilong. They elope, going for a Las Vegas wedding, knowing that Feilong, having been pointedly not invited to the ceremony, wouldn’t be able to stop himself from crashing the party. Emma uses this opportunity, a rare moment when she and Tony have Feilong alone, to dig into his mind and discover new information, including that this all began because Feilong resented his parents for being mutants when he was not.

But Tony and Emma must keep up appearances. Once Feilong is allowed to regain his senses, they complete the ceremony, with Tony and Hazel Kendal pronounced husband and wife.

In addition to learning Feilong’s evil villain origin story, Tony and Emma get the information they need to fight back against the Stark Sentinels and that Tony’s father, Howard Stark, had learned about the existence of mysterium but never got his hands on any. The issue ends with hints that Tony may be trading his Iron Man armor for a suit made of this mysterium metal.

Invincible Iron Man #10 is on sale now. The Fall of X story continues in the upcoming X-Men #27 and Invincible Iron Man #11.