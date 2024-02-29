Iron Man Just Made His Coolest Armor Yet

The newest armor unveiled by Iron Man may be his best one yet. Tony Stark has kept himself busy aiding the X-Men in their fight with the anti-mutant organization Orchis. Not only has Iron Man married Emma Frost as part of the X-Men's resistance fight, but he's also been hard at work developing a new armor. Tony Stark is known for sporting different sets of armor, depending on what the circumstances call for, so hearing that Iron Man has new armor is nothing new. However, readers have never seen Iron Man soar through the air in armor made out of the cosmic metal known as mysterium.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Invincible Iron Man #15. Continue reading at your own risk!

Invincible Iron Man #15 comes from the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Creees Lee, Walden Wong, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It begins inside the halls of the Hellfire Club, where Tony Stark and Emma Frost – under her Hazel alias as Tony's wife – have been plotting their attack against Orchis. Feilong sends an assassin to the Hellfire Club to take out Tony, and this Sentinel is actually a reanimated carcass of Wolverine, leftover from a time when he died and was brought back to life via the mutant resurrection protocols.

Emma Frost joins the fight in her diamond form, allowing Tony Stark time to get away and suit up. Just as it looks like the Orchis Sentinel is about to dish a lethal blow to Emma, Iron Man enters in a new red-black-and-gold Mark 72 armor. What makes the armor special is it's made out of the mutant metal mysterium, which is strong enough to combat even adamantium. Near the end of Invincible Iron Man #15 Tony Stark heads to the Australian outback, luring Feilong's Stark Sentinels there in pursuit. We then learn that the mission Ironheart and Forge undertook for Iron Man wasn't to build an attack fleet of ships, but to build more armor components for Iron Man's humongous Sentinel Buster.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel reveals new details on X-Men relaunch

This week's Women of Marvel one-shot confirms the first details about the X-Men's new status quo following Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X. Angélique Roché's Women of Marvel #1 introduction confirms that there will be at least two teams of X-Men in the post-Krakoan era. Rogue will lead one team, and Kate Pryde the other. While neither are usually the first mutants to come to mind when thinking about the X-Men's leadership (that's usually Cyclops and Storm, leaders of the classic teams up to the first big X-Men split into the Blue Team and Gold Team in the 1990s), both have leadership experience. Rogue led an unorthodox team of X-Men ahead of the Messiah Complex event and later led the Avengers' Unity Squad. Kate led the X-Men during the ResurrXion era and the Marauders during Krakoa's age.

The final story in the Women of Marvel anthology may also offer a glimpse at Rogue and Kate's respective team lineups. The story sees Madame Web getting a premonition of things to come. The visions include a shot of Rogue leading a team that includes Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and her husband, Gambit. Kate, meanwhile, is backed by Emma Frost, and some others who are too obscured to be identified. Interestingly, there's also a panel of Storm at a podium, suggesting she's giving a speech or holding a press conference, though she's not mentioned in the introduction.