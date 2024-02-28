Spider-Punk Introduces Punk Versions of Other Marvel Heroes

The new Spider-Punk: Arms Race comic introduces us to the punk Marvel heroes that Hobie Brown hangs with.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk a mainstream breakout character, and Marvel Comics is keeping that momentum going with an entire new Spider-Punk series featuring Hobie.

And, like the current Spider-Gwen: Smash series, Spider-Punk: Arms Race (2024) makes it clear that Marvel fans are going to see more of Hobie's world on Earth-138, and the alternate versions of the Marvel heroes and villains that reside there!

(SPOILERS) In Spider-Punk: Arms Race #1, are quickly introduced to Hobie's team the "Spider-Band," whose ranks include: Mz. Marvel (Kamala Khan) on guitar, Daredevil (Mattea Murdock) on drums, Riotheart (Riri Williams) on keyboard, and Captain Anarchy (Karl Morningdew) on bass.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In addition to the Spider-Band, Spider-Punk #1 also introduces the Earth-138 versions of T'Challa and Shuri, who both hold the mantle of Black Panther in this reality.

All in all, the world of Earth-138 seems like a perfect fit for Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk: dingy, grungy, with a punk edge. Underneath the novelty of seeing familiar characters in punk form, the Spider-Band members are each interesting spins on the familiar Marvel characters – including a deeper look at Hobie himself. Ironically enough, this Gen-X punk aesthetic has a very Gen-Z feel and tone under the pen of writer Cody Ziglar – which should surprise no one.

Spider-Punk: Arms Race Villains

In addition to the Spider-Band and Black Panthers of Earth-138, there are also villains to the punk universe to meet.

This new series is set after Spider-Punk toppled President Norman Osborn and the people rose up to reclaim the streets. Rising up in that void we find the Earth-138 Doctor Octopus is serving as a mastermind villain, working with the likes of Justin Hammer to create Sentinels that are targeting the Spider-Band. The issue also opens with Spider-Band taking on "The Lzrdz," a gang that consists of punk versions of The Lizard, Vulture, Sauron, and a couple of other Dinosaur-themed Marvel foes.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)