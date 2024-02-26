A Marvel Hero's Child Was Just Recruited by Hydra

A member of the Spider-Man family just found out their child has joined up with Hydra. "Gang War" is currently taking place in Amazing Spider-Man and a number of tie-ins and miniseries. One of the new ongoing series to launch out of "Gang War" is a new volume of Spider-Woman. It's been an eventful time for Jessica Drew. She was erased and then restored to the Web of Life and Destiny during the Spider-Man: End of the Spider-Verse event, which brought with it all sorts of complications for her and her son, Gerry. Now with a new villainous member of Hydra named the Green Mamba on the loose, Spider-Woman is in for the biggest shock of her life.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Woman #4. Continue reading at your own risk!

Spider-Woman #4 is from the creative team of Steve Foxe, Carola Borelli, Arif Prianto, and VC's Joe Sabino. It picks up following the surprising conclusion of the last issue, where Spider-Woman was reunited with her grown-up son Gerry. Unfortunately for Jessica Drew, Gerry is Hydra's new Green Mamba and has a bone to pick with his mother. When Spider-Woman was erased from the Web of Life and Destiny, she theoretically ceased to exist. Because of this, everyone's memories of Gerry went with her. This means Gerry's babysitter, Roger Gocking aka Porcupine, left Gerry vulnerable for Hydra to kidnap him. Gerry was then aged up, similar to Spider-Woman, and brainwashed by Hydra. Obviously, this is a huge blow to Spider-Woman, who is now making it her mission to save her son Gerry at any cost.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Across the Spider-Verse's Spider-Woman to make Marvel Comics debut

Issa Rae's Jessica Drew from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is joining the Marvel Comics Universe. The Insecure star voiced Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman in the animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and will presumably return for the third movie in the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. This Jessica Drew is a Black woman with an afro, who proudly rode into battle pregnant and on a motorcycle. The Spider-Woman from the comics was at one time pregnant as well. Soon, fans will get to see Across the Spider-Verse's Spider-Woman adventures on the comics page.

The anthology series Edge of Spider-Verse is back with new adventures and new Spider heroes. Along with introducing readers to Weapon VIII, welcoming back Spider-Byte (another Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star), and teasing Spider-Man 2099's involvement in the Spider-Society, we also got word that future issues of Edge of Spider-Verse will feature the comic debut of Spider-Woman from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.