Jason David Frank Talks Being The First To Bring Bloodshot To Live-Action

The Valiant Universe has finally come to live-action, and one hero, in particular, can say they were truly the first to bring their character to live-action life.

That would be Jason David Frank, who plays the deadly anti-hero Bloodshot in Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe. As we approach the big finale, ComicBook.com sat down with Frank to talk about his time on the set, including that very first scene and what he hopes fans get out of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So for me, I hope that at least it can introduce people to the “Valiant” universe,” Frank said. “I am happy and proud to say that I was the first actor out of the whole “Valiant” universe to film the first digital live scene with Dinesh and Josh and everybody in Los Angeles and it was the first time they saw Bloodshot come to life off the books.”

“The character Bloodshot was the only one who filmed that day,” Frank said. “I really wanted to film the fight scene so I’m proud and happy to say that this was the first of any “Valiant” universe, “Valiant” digital, “Valiant” movie. That was the first scene of Bloodshot, and to actually see it come to life was pretty exciting. But fans will walk away understanding what the “Valiant” universe is. They’ll walk away with the excitement of seeing the new movie. And people will walk away and see what a great filmmaker Aaron and Sean have become. They already were but basically, see what kind of madness and magic that they use to make this whole series come to life.”

If you’ve seen the second episode of Ninjak, you know they worked some serious magic with the first Bloodshot Ninjak fight, which is just as hard-hitting as you’d expect. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out that episode here.

“Colin King is Ninjak, MI6’s deadliest intelligence operative and weapons expert. When the ruthless assassin Roku exploits his greatest weakness, Ninjak will be forced to betray his closest allies. Now, on the run, he must face off against the most powerful heroes known to man for a high-octane, take-no-prisoners trial by fire more perilous and more unpredictable than any he’s faced before. On April 21st, the world’s most dangerous super-spy goes to war with the Valiant Universe…”

Episode six of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe will release tomorrow, April 26th, and you can check out episode 5 here.