The Joker Isn’t Batman’s Greatest Villain (But This Might Be)

The Joker is Batman’s archenemy, there’s no denying that, and I would never want to. The pure evil Clown Prince of Crime who thinks nothing matters is the perfect foil to the incorruptible Dark Knight that believes everyone and everything matters. However, in recent years especially, the Joker has become a gaudy facsimile of what he once was. Where once was a darkly funny monster, now there sits an over-hyped Victor Zsasz wannabe that’s all flash and no substance. Thankfully, Batman has another villain that has always been an incredible adversary, and at his peak, might even be a better antagonist than the Joker. Ra’s al Ghul is one of Batman’s best rogues, and unlike the Joker, there is nothing stopping him from being the best of the best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Ultimate Dark Mirror

Ra’s al Ghul is one of Batman’s most terrifying villains. He’s a centuries-old ecoterrorist who is the leader of the world’s greatest batch of career murderers, the League of Assassins. Any one of these trained ninjas can give even someone like Batman a decent fight, and Ra’s himself is a master of combat like few others. He’s even claimed to have invented modern swordsmanship, being one of the greatest fighters alive with a blade. His resources are effectively limitless, with him having connections and revenue systems that go back hundreds of years. Whereas other villains can match Batman in skill or strength like Bane and Killer Croc, and others like the Riddler can match his wit, Ra’s al Ghul is the only one who can stand with equal footing with Bruce in all of those areas. He can test Batman physically, mentally, and spiritually, something that very, very few people can do, and none have done it as consistently as the Demon’s Head.

Beyond his skills and resources reflecting those of Batman’s own, his mission can be read as a corrupted version of Bruce’s own. Where Batman wants to save Gotham City by helping its people, Ra’s also wants to save the world. However, where Batman offers mercy and rehabilitation, Ra’s gives no quarter. He sees humanity as a lost cause, and wants to erase them from the planet to restart life under his rule, saying that this is the only way to save the Earth. Ra’s sees the darkness within people’s hearts and deems them unworthy of being saved, but Batman sees that darkness and says that it must be confronted to save them. Ra’s own goal is a version of Bruce’s where emotion has been thrown out in favor of uncaring logic, something that Batman must constantly be on the lookout for in his own plans. Ra’s is what Batman could become if he let himself be pushed just a few steps too far, and both men know that, which adds a great tension to each of their confrontations. Both are men who follow a strict honor code they hold themselves to, and are people of unstoppable ambition who will do almost anything to save the world. The only difference is how they define saving it.

A Dynamic Like No Other

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Not only is Ra’s an incredible villain in terms of contrasting Batman, he also has a relationship to Batman that no other villain has. Ra’s sees all of the similarities between himself and Batman, and acknowledges that Batman succeeds him in most of their shared skills, and so instead of killing the Dark Knight, would rather make Batman his heir. Ra’s wants Batman to complete his mission and fully believes he could. Batman’s mission began when he lost his father and mother, and here Ra’s is offering to become a new father to Bruce, some twisted end to the circle of Batman’s life. This complex relationship is only elevated further by the fact that Ra’s al Ghul’s daughter Talia is one of Batman’s main love interests. Batman has considered marrying Talia multiple times, even having a son with her; Damian Wayne, the current Robin. Their bloodlines are tied together, and as much as Ra’s and Batman often hate each other, they are also family, both loved and connected by Damian.

Batman and Ra’s reflect each other in fantastic ways, and the types of stories they can tell are limitless. They’ve had classic villain versus hero fights, they’ve worked together in an uneasy alliance, they’ve fought for moral superiority, and they’ve battled for the love of their family. Ra’s is what Batman could so easily become if he stopped caring, just as Batman is what Ra’s could be if he really wanted to save the world. Their dynamic is unmatched, being one of furious hate, unquestionable respect, and untearable familial bonds. Batman and Ra’s al Ghul are perfect foil to each other, and that is why Ra’s is one of, if not the, single best Batman villain of them all.