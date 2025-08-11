9 Heroes Who Could Be the Next Batman, Ranked

For many years fans of Batman have wondered who would take up his mantle if he were to retire. The long-considered “what if” scenario has been debated to death with seemingly everyone having an opinion of who the mantle should go to next and it’s understandable why. Instead of one, clear successor, there’s a laundry list of characters who could and even should take up the title in the future. With each candidate embodying different aspects of Bruce Wayne’s Dark Knight, any of the potential future protectors of Gotham could do the job; there’s just some who seem like better choices than others.

Here are the nine heroes that could be the next Batman, ranked by who should actually get the mantle.

9) Jason Todd

While some wouldn’t even consider Jason Todd as the next Batman, he’s still an important character to look at here. As a character Jason dances along the edge when it comes to handling criminals. He wants to do what’s right but he also goes more to the extremes to facilitate it. He wants a Gotham City without the Joker but his method would be the flat out murder the guy and considering what the Joker put him through, that’s somewhat understandable.

In the past he has cleaned up the crime in Gotham very efficiently, even if he did have to become a crime boss to do it. An extreme form of justice, as Batman, Jason could be the most divisive Bat but also a great social commentary on Batman in the “real world.”

8) Dick Grayson

A lot of Batman fans may call blasphemy here, especially since Dick has actually already been Batman, but Dick shouldn’t be Batman, at least not permanently. The reason? While he’s good on paper, we’d lose Nightwing as a concept completely. Nightwing is a fantastic and needed character all in his own right and while Dick would be a solid Batman, he is also fundamentally very different than Bruce’s vigilante. More than anyone else he understands what it means to be Batman, and he’s just not meant for it. He’s genuinely better suited to be his own hero in his own way.

7) Stephanie Brown

As much as she would be honored to take the title of Batman and would do a great job, the truth is Stephanie herself wouldn’t take it on. Steph is one of the most fascinating members of the Bat Family. She’s similar to Jason in many aspects, but has a lot of levity to her that he doesn’t. Steph, like Dick, also has her own heroic identity that she is much better suited to as Spoiler. She’s meant to work in that gap where the rest of the family does but opts for her own path outside of Batman. Having her take up the mantle would make about as much sense as making a gritty Superman movie. Wait a minute…

6) Barbara Gordon

Barbara Gordon has an odd spot here. Starting out as a girl inspired by Batman and later teaming up with the man himself, Babs has always stood out. She was a whole new sidekick that created her own legacy even after she was removed from the picture of being a hero. While she was paralyzed for a long time, that didn’t stop her from helping out Batman even remotely and creating a new heroic identity.

Babs tiptoes around even being Batgirl anymore as it is. She is one of the most popular people to have been Batgirl that’s for sure. If she’s only willing to be Batgirl sometimes in the severity of events, she wouldn’t fit being Batman and it honestly might be better that way.

5) Duke Thomas

One of the best heroes of the 2010’s, Duke Thomas aka The Signal has the makings of an ideal Batman. With the ability to manipulate shadows, he’s the only superpowered member of the Bat Family to date. Acting as the savior of Gotham in the daytime, Duke occupies and interesting spot amongst the family, giving Batman’s crusade a further edge than it had before he came along.

With his unique powers, Duke could master the stealth aspect of Batman even more than Bruce and he’d be a great option to take on the mantle. The only thing that holds him back, however, is his age and experience so far. That said, given the chance by the right writer, Duke could become the character he’s always had the potential to. In theory making him a really cool Batman.

4) Damian Wayne

Whether you like him as the legacy of the Bat or not, Damian has the birthright of Batman. Born to be a perfect assassin for the League of Assassins, Damian how some of the best skills of almost all of the Bat Family. Following in with his Wayne heritage, he has the making to be the best Batman after Bruce. However, it might not be the path he wants for himself. He’s in a similar boat as Dick Grayson. For the past few years, he’s been dealing with what destiny he should take. Whether it’s the next Batman or the next Ra’s Al Ghul, he will never be fully fulfilled and we’ve seen him questioning more and more what his own identity is outside of his family. Damian might be someone who should be Batman someday, but he honestly should figure out what he truly wants more.

3) Tim Drake

Tim Drake carries the title of the world’s greatest detective, a title given to him by Ra’s Al Ghul. Tim may not be the strongest of the family but he has the brains to crack the toughest cases. His biggest issue in being Batman after Bruce would be that even though he could be an even better detective, he also isn’t meant to be Batman. He’s meant to be Robin. It’s the mantle he’s carried for a long time and it’s something that fits him perfectly, so much so that in many ways he transcends simply being a sidekick.

2) Cassandra Cain

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Cassandra Cain is the only active member of the Bat Family who makes the most sense as Batman. She’s the best-trained member of the family and could even go toe to toe with Bruce. With her trauma being born as a weapon, she values human life more than any of the others, making her a bit more like Bruce than many would realize. She has everything it takes to become Batman.

Now you might say “oh but she’s a woman, she can’t be Batman”, that’s where you’re wrong. She absolutely can be Batman, her gender doesn’t stop what Batman the concept means. Because that’s the point: Batman, at this point, is as much a symbol and a concept than it is any one person.

1) Terry McGinnis

Was there really any other choice to be the next Batman? After all, Terry is the future Batman as it is. Of course there are going to be the people to say Terry shouldn’t count for Batman and that it should be someone in the family. And maybe there is a case for that, with Terry not necessarily being directly next in line. Yes, Cass may be the perfect choice to take on the mantle in the shorter term, but what happens after Cass? That’s where Terry would come in.

Terry is meant to be the Batman of the future and not necessarily be “up next” directly, but he still has a place. He’s made for the next generation, carrying Batman’s mission and legacy far forward.

Who do you think should step up when Bruce calls it quits? Let us know what you’re thinking.