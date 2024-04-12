Josh Gad to Co-Write New Comic for Dark Horse

Beginning in June, Frozen and The Angry Birds Movie star Josh Gad will release his first comic book, Dark Horse Comics's The Writer, which teams Gad with storytellers Ben and Max Berkowitz (The Forever House), veteran Marvel artist Ariel Olivetti, and letterer Frank Cvetkovic (Count Crowley). The Writer combines the fantastical elements of cultural folklore with the real-life challenges of the creative process, and not unlike Keanu Reeves's BRZRKR, it's a creator-owned comic that just so happens to feature a character that looks a lot like its famous co-writer, presumably holding the door open a film adaptation if there's interest.

The Writer centers on Stan Siegel, an established storyteller known for comic book stories of the heroic and fantastical. However, his life takes an unexpected and dark turn when he is plunged into a Nazi occult-fueled nightmare. In a whirlwind of folklore and magic, Stan's hunger for answers unveils hidden identities amid demonic chaos and high-speed chases. This thrilling saga is a race against time, with Stan compelled to stop the rising tide of terror by becoming the hero from his pages.

"Teaming up with the brilliant Berkowitz brothers on The Writer has been an absolute blast and an education" Gad said in a press release. "Here we are, diving headfirst into a universe where cultural folklore meets the high-octane adventures that defined our youth. It's like all those Saturdays spent watching action flicks and dreaming up stories are finally paying off. What makes this project truly special, though, is the chance to celebrate personal stories. We're talking about tales that not only entertain but resonate on a deeper level, reflecting a rich heritage and the kind of heroism that doesn't always wear a cape. The Writer isn't just a comic; it's a milestone for nerds like us, proving heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. Can't wait for you all to see what we have in store!"

"This all still feels unreal for my brother and I" added Benjamin Berkowitz. "We haven't stopped marveling since joining forces with the legendary Josh Gad—yes, the 'is there anything he can't do?' Josh Gad—and Ariel Olivetti, whose art made us believe superheroes could leap right out of the comics The Writer is our tribute to the rich tapestry of our cultural folklore, a nod to the pioneering creators of the comic book industry, and an homage to the blockbuster adventures that ensured our action figures never saw the inside of a box. It's as if Indiana Jones and 'Back to the Future' had a baby, sprinkled with Jewish mythology, all brought to vivid life by Ariel's artistry."

"I've lost count of how many comic books I've drawn over my career — artists and numbers aren't exactly best friends," Olivetti joked. "Now, I'm in the lucky position to choose projects that truly resonate, the kind that leave a lasting impression both on me and the readers. When I first read the script from Josh and the Berkowitz Bros., it was clear this was one of those rare, unforgettable projects. As we approach the story's climax, my pride in our work only grows, alongside my excitement for its future and my concern for our characters' fates. Will they survive? Can the good prevail? These questions linger, but one thing is certain—I hope our readers find as much joy and anticipation in this journey as I have."

The first issue of The Writer hits comic shops and digital retailers onJune 19. Gad has provided some voice work for a trailer for the comic, which you can see here:

"This series is our childhood dream realized, free of Dunkin' coffee spills (we promise)," Berkowitz said. "It's not just a comic; it's a celebration of our storytelling, past and present, and our hope to inspire more tales of heroism and humor. Get ready for an exhilarating, laugh-filled journey through our most fantastical dreams. Trust us, you won't want to miss this adventure."

