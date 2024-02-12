The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead Reveals First Look Preview (Exclusive)

The Goon and Franky are back with an all-new adventure, and we've got an exclusive first look right here! Dark Horse Comics is returning to the world of Eric Powell's beloved character in a new miniseries titled The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead, and as the name implies, vampires are causing some issues on Lonely Street. Powell (Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?) is writing and illustrating the series, and artist Craig Davison is illustrating a special variant cover for the project as well. You can check out an exclusive preview of the new series on the next slide, and you can pre-order the debut issue from your favorite local comic store right now, which will hit stores this March.

"It only speaks to the depravity and moral bankruptcy of the average comic reader that I have been able to continue this reprehensible book (off and on) for 25 years. And I love them for it," said Powell. "My enthusiasm for these characters hasn't waned and I'm glad it seems the same goes for the loyal readers. And it's also only fitting that this anniversary series coincides with its return to longtime publisher Dark Horse Comics. COMICS! HIGH FIVE! ... (You're not posting up. Don't leave me hangin)".

You can also check out the two new covers for The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

"The return to Lonely Street hasn't been easy for the Goon and Franky. And just as they've finally got the various gangs of bloodsuckers and night stalkers back in line, and they can finally relax with a nice night out bowling, a new threat appears. One that will shake the very foundations of Nameless Town. Also, Spider gets hooked on the junk. Drama!"

The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead #1 (of 4) hits comic stores on March 20th, and it is now available to pre-order at your local comic shop for $4.99.