Dark Horse Reveals First Look Preview of Joy Operations II (Exclusive)

The all-star team of Brian Michael Bendis (Powers, Alias, Legion of Superheroes) and Stephen Byrne (Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Legion of Superheroes, Wonder Twins) are back with a new volume of their hit creator-owned series Joy Operations, and we've got your exclusive first look at Joy Operations II. Joy Operations II is set to launch with three stylish covers, including variant covers by Minor Threats' artist Scott Hepburn and George Kambadais. We've also got your first look at issue #3 and #4 variant covers from Dan Brereton and Alison Sampson. Joy Operations II will hit comic stores this June, and you can check out the full preview on the next slide. You can also check out the official description below.

"The JOY operation is back! That means Joy Corrigan and Hampton are back! They are two of the greatest en vois in the world presented in this fast-paced, fiercely ambitious sci-fi odyssey. They now share the same body and the credit for saving the entire world from the broken trust technology... and the blame.

It's 55 years from right now. Joy was an en voi-a special agent of the Jonando Trust. Trusts are corporate-owned cities that are the centerpiece of modern society. She rights wrongs for the trust. Because of the joy operation that saved the world, Joy now lives with fellow en voi Hampton inside her head. Joy and Hampton try to embrace their 'new life' together. They re-enter society... and Joy's marriage. They try to re-establish a connection in a new trust, but many people in the world blame Joy for what happened.

The joy operation has an enemies list!"

"Brian Bendis is one of the comic industry's premier talents and we are so excited to welcome him here to Dark Horse," Dark Horse Comics President and Founder, Mike Richardson said. "As Brian can confirm, I've been chasing him for a very long time. Not only will Brian be bringing new stories here for his many fans, but we will be re-releasing new editions of his existing work for a whole new generation of readers."

Joy Operations ll #1 (of 4) hits comic stores on June 19, 2024, and can be pre-ordered at your local comic store right now.

Are you excited for Joy Operations II? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!