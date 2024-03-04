Dark Horse Reveals Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel To Be Kin Silent But Deadly Edition (Exclusive)

Geof Darrow and Dave Stewart's Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin series is already a highly-praised classic, but Dark Horse's new edition of the story will present it in a way fans have never seen. We've got your exclusive first look and details on Dark Horse's Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin-Silent but Deadly Edition, which will bring Darrow's art and Stewart's coloring to life in an oversized format and without lettering, putting the gorgeous artwork on full display. The new edition will feature 240 8"x12" pages and collects Cruel to Be Kin #1 through #7. While it doesn't release until September, you can check out the new Silent but Deadly Edition cover in the image below.

The Shaolin Cowboy takes a Komodo dragon under his wing and looks to keep him alive as they make their challenging journey in Curel to Be Kin, but this time the story is purely conveyed through the stunning artwork from Darrow and Stewart. Even those who have read the original version will want to experience this new version of the story, and you can find the official description for the Silent but Deadly Edition below.

(Photo: Dark Horse)

"If a picture is worth a thousand words, then more than 205 pages of the stupendous and technicolor art of Dave Stewart and the dubious letterless box drawings of Geof Darrow must be worth at least...well...you do the math. But that's what you are going to get when Dark Horse presents the king-size SILENT BUT DEADLY edition of the The Shaolin Cowboy epic CRUEL TO BE KIN.

No words to slow you down, no philosophy to burden your tic-tocked brain-just pure unadulterated and uncensored, pedal to the metal, full color, kung fu, six gun, barn-burning action as only Stewart and Darrow can deliver. No valium nor Xanax can help you with this pulse-pounding tome. If you think you know the whole story you don't! So light a match and crack open the window of your imagination and take a deep breath of the CRUEL TO BE KIN SILENT BUT DEADLY edition!!! Geof Said Non-Believer!"

Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin-Silent but Deadly Edition will hit bookstores on September 17th and then will hit comics stores on September 18th. You can now pre-order the new edition on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and you can find the official description of the original Cuel to Be Kin below.

"In order to keep a newborn Komodo dragon from joining the endangered species list, the Shaolin Cowboy must first make him an orphan and then adopt him into the ways of the "Intercepting fist" to keep their road trip from turning into roadkill. When social distancing isn't enough, the Cowboy has plenty of booster shots and jabs to keep a new army of foes, both new and old, from turning the situation from ugly, to bad, and no good."

Are you excited for Dark Horse's Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel To Be Kin Silent But Deadly Edition? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!