Justice League Unlimited Preview Reveals New Details and Major Death

DC’s had a string of welcome announcements over the past few months, but one of the biggest took place at San Diego Comic-Con. Amidst several reveals, DC announced that Mark Waid and Dan Mora would be teaming up on another series, but not just any series. The new project is none other than Justice League Unlimited, which will bring in a rotating cast of heroes into the mix along with the main Trinity. That’s already a big deal, but DC recently revealed more details about the series, which will deal with the fallout after the shocking death of Darkseid in the All In Special.

Darkseid No More

One of the biggest revelations from the official synopsis for Justice League Unlimited #1 is that Darkseid is now dead after the All In Special, and that has left a huge power vacuum in the DC Universe. A successor has emerged however, and to battle this ultimate evil, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman will bring together as many heroes as they can to meet the new threat head-on, and that’s where Justice League Unlimited kicks things off.

That’s not the only big reveal though, as the synopsis states Ray Palmer’s Atom Project sets off another huge domino, resulting in a race between heroes and villains for the control of metahuman abilities on Earth. The issue also teases a surprise on the very last page and that worlds will live and die .

Pretty epic stakes on both counts, and in an interview with DC, Waid spoke about the concept of this bigger and btter team and how the events of Absolute Power gave the heroes some perspective. “One of the things that comes out of Absolute Power is the heroes deciding that this whole event probably wouldn’t have happened had the Justice League not disbanded and they were still properly communicating with each other,” Waid said. “So now it’s not a matter of the traditional JL working together, it’s a case of enlisting everyone who has powers and wants to be on the team. There’s space for the Justice Society, for the Titans, and it will be Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman knowing based on any oncoming threats who is best to take that threat on.

Justice League Unlimited #1

Written By: Mark Waid

Art and cover by Dan Mora

Variant Covers by Jim Lee, Andy Kubert, Howard porter, Ed Benes, and Simone Bianchi

1:25 Variant Cover by Dave Wilkins

1:50 Variant Cover by Edwin Galmon

1:100 Variant Cover by Yasmine Putri

Raised UV Foil Variant Cover by Daniel Sampere ($7.99 US)

Blank Sketch Variant

$3.99 / 32 pages / Variant $4.99 US (card stock) On Sale 11/27/24

The Watchtower rises! The Justice League is back and bigger than ever! In the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid’s death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU, and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman must unite like never before and expand the Justice League to encompass every hero championing the forces of good in the face of incredible evil! As our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord’s successor, Ray Palmer’s Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built. Worlds will live, worlds will die, and a surprise is waiting in store on the last page…Do not miss the dawn of the new era of justice-it all begins here!

Justice League Unlimited #1 hits comic stores on November 27th.

