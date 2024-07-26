SDCC 2024: New Justice League Series Announced From Mark Waid and Dan Mora

DC didn’t wait until San Diego Comic-Con to hit with big announcements, as they shared their plans for DC All In and DC Absolute ahead of this year’s big event. That didn’t mean there weren’t announcements to share at SDCC though, and those were revealed during their Absolute Power panel. ComicBook’s Kofi Outlaw was on hand for the panel where DC announced a new Justice League series from the dream team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora. The duo has worked wonders on World’s Finest, and now they will tackle a brand new series titled Justice League Unlimited, which will launch this November. Even better was the reveal of our first look at the team, and you can check that out below.

Big Time Lineup

Justice League Unlimited artwork by Dan Mora featuring Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Star Sapphire, Black Lightning, Captain Atom, The Flash, and The Atom.

During the panel, DC revealed a first look at Justice League Unlimited, featuring Mora’s gorgeous artwork, and a look at the first version of the team. I say first because during the panel Waid was asked about what heroes we’d be seeing, and he said all of them with one exception. That one exception was Jonah Hex, but other than that, all heroes are fair game, much like the Justice League Unlimited animated series that shared the same title.

As for the first issue’s lineup, it’s pretty stacked and also features some welcome surprises. As you might expect, the Trinity is fully represented with Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman all accounted for, and JL staple The Flash is also part of the group once again. The other roster spots are quite intriguing though, especially the two wild cards in Star Sapphire and Captain Atom, who bring unique power sets and new character dynamics to the group. Then there’s Black Lightning and The Atom to round out the immensely powerful group.

Two Big Returns

In addition to the team, Waid also had a few other details to reveal about big returns in the book, though only one is a character. That character is the lethal ruler of Apokolips Darkseid, who always gives the League a run for their money. The other big return is actually a place, as the League will be moving back to the Watchtower. This isn’t to say they won’t ever go back to the Hall of Justice, but it would seem they prefer a more macro-level view of everything that’s happening in the pages of Unlimited.

Darkseid is also a major part of the All In initiative and will be the main antagonist the united heroes of the DC Universe will be facing after the events of the Absolute Power. That initiative will bring in a host of new creative teams and will kick off after the events of Absolute Power #4.

Justice League Unlimited #1 will hit comic stores on November 27th, and you can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!