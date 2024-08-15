ComicBook Nation’s The Pull List: DC vs Vampires: World War V and Werewolf by Night Bring the Horror

2024 is over the halfway point now, and so far it’s been a big year for comics across the board. That’s not stopping anytime soon it seems, at least if this week’s new comics are anything to go by, and on the latest episode of ComicBook Nation’s The Pull List we discuss and break down a host of the week’s most anticipated releases. That includes tackling the latest in DC’s Absolute Power and Marvel’s new era of X-Men, and this week we have a one-two horror punch of DC vs. Vampires: World War V and Werewolf by Night. We also dive into as many books as we can, and yes, we also talk about that huge reveal in Iron Fist. You can listen to the new episode right here, and we’ve got a rundown of the biggest highlights from the episode below.

Vampires and Werewolves

It’s not exactly Halloween just yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a few of the scarier sides of the comic universe while we wait. That’s the case for both DC and Marvel this week, as DC brings its latest entry in the DC vs. Vampires saga World War V. Meanwhile Marvel brings back Jack in Werewolf by Night, and both are also first issues, though they serve different purposes in the grand scheme of things.

DC vs. Vampires: World War V #1 gets readers up to speed on the fragile truce between humanity and the vampires, who are ruled over by Barbara Gordon. Not all is well within the Vampire conclave, however, as Damian Wayne is attacking his own kind and directly threatening their empire, though he isn’t exactly a defender of humanity either. This push and pull between the various factions is part of what I absolutely love about the issue and this universe overall, and the sudden ice age throws previous alliances and assumptions out the window in a quest to simply survive, making it all the more compelling. This makes World War V a great first issue, but one that I think pays off a whole lot more if you’re already invested in the world and its characters. It is new reader-friendly mind you, but those who have followed along previously will get more out of it.

That’s in contrast to Werewolf by Night, which feels like a complete onboarding for new fans and those who perhaps only know the character from the MCU’s special presentation. Jack Russell gets a big introduction for fans old and new, and so does his world and the supporting cast of characters that call this corner of the Marvel Universe home. The issue even works Blood Hunt into the mix and directly deals with the consequences right after, and though that is a bit awkward, it does help create an intriguing setup to build out from, especially with Elsa Bloodstone and The Hood in the mix. Those new to the character need look no further for a one-stop-shop to get on board.

From the Ashes and Absolute Power Check-In

We also dive into the latest releases in X-Men’s From the Ashes era and DC’s Absolute Power event. This week sees two new books a piece for those respective stories, and though we’ve been a bit down on the X-Men relaunch so far, both X-Men #2 and X-Factor #1 get things moving in the right direction, and in a big way. X-Men might not have had the best launch, but the second issue definitely delivers an energy boost, and, you know, a Juggernaut Railgun never hurt anything.

On the Absolute Power side, Task Force VII #4 is a rare miss for the series. While it’s fine, it’s just not as meaningful or as rich to the greater storyline as other issues have been, even though Failsave remains a compelling figure. That said, Green Lantern #14 is the complete opposite and is not only meaningful to the event itself but also to the characters and world the series has focused on this whole time. If you pick up one tie-in this week, make it Green Lantern.

