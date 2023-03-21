Carnage Reigns Crossover With Miles Morales Reveals Final Covers and Details

The battle between Carnage and Miles Morales comes to a horrifying end in June. Carnage Reigns is a seven-part crossover event that pairs the young Spider-Man against the bloodthirsty symbiote, and promises to change the lives of both Miles Morales and Carnage by its end. The Summer of Symbiotes kicks into high gear with Carnage Reigns, a crossover that tells its story across the ongoing Carnage and Miles Morales: Spider-Man titles, along with the newly-launched Red Goblin starring Normie Osborn. Now fans can get a look at what's in store for Carnage Reigns in June, along with its conclusion in Carnage Reigns Omega #1.

Carnage Reigns comes from Carnage writer Alex Paknadel and Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar. They're joined by artists Julius Ohta, Jan Bazaldua, Federico Vicentini, and Francesco Manna. Carnage Reigns Omega #1 will see Carnage's original host, Cletus Kasady, unlock new abilities in his Extrembiote armor – a callback to the King in Black event – and will lead to the next big Venom epic down the line. The Extrembiote armor was created by Tony Stark during King in Black and was where Cletus Kasady's soul was kept trapped.

What Is Carnage Reigns?

"Carnage Reigns is an old-fashioned David and Goliath story pitting a greener Spider-Man against the most sadistic monster in the Marvel Universe—Cletus Kasady!" Paknadel explained to Bloody Disgusting. "Miles has only been this out of his depth on a handful of occasions, which is a gift from a storytelling perspective. I've really enjoyed crafting this tale with Cody Ziglar, and we've developed a really fun, really productive working shorthand and that fun is present on the page! We know this story will satisfy fans of both characters in their FIRST-EVER CROSSOVER!"

The description of Carnage Reigns Omega #1 reads, "Cletus Kasady finally gets what he's been after and unlocks new and terrifying possibilities with his Extrembiote armor, setting the stage for the next VENOM epic! Miles Morales can call in all the backup he wants – but he and his allies will learn the hard way that CARNAGE RULES!"

You can check out the covers, details, and a checklist for the remaining parts of Carnage Reigns below.