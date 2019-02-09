Preview: Ghouls Are Enemy Number One In ‘The Lollipop Kids’ #3

Nick is still trying to come to terms with his legacy as a Lollipop Kid, but that takes a backseat when monsters are chasing you. Fortunately, he doesn’t find himself completely alone in our new preview of Lollipop Kids #3 from AfterShock Comics.

Lollipop Kids #3 finds Nick on the run from a pack of Zombies, though as Nick soon learns from Fresno, these aren’t what you would call Zombies. Instead, they are Ghouls, who can think and make decisions for themselves as opposed to the mindless horde that Zombies travel in, and it’s a good thing she came along when she did, or else Nick would be tonight’s dinner.

To be fair, anyone would be a bit shaken if a decapitated Ghoul head dropped right in front of you, so we’re not here to judge. Now the questions is, what does he do next?

Lollipop Kids #3 is written by Adam Glass and drawn by Diego Yapur with colors by DC Alonso, Letters by Sal Cipriano, and a cover by Robert Hack. You can check out the full description below.

“Nick not only finds out he’s a legacy but that both his parents were also Lollipop Kids! How did he not know that? Well, because once you turn eighteen, you forget that you were ever a part of the Lollipop Kids. Well, that sucks…or does it?

Now, Nick must now learn everything on the fly to take his ancestral place amongst the Lollipop Kids, battle the monsters and save his city. Only one problem: he’s scared to death and the leader of the Lollipop Kids is ready to send him home for it. Who says being a hero is easy?”

Lollipop Kids #3 is in stores on February 13th.

You can check out the exclusive preview in the next slide!

