Frank Miller Teams With Dan DiDio for New Publishing Line Including Sin City Prequel, Ronin 2

Legendary comic book creator Frank Miller is reuniting with former DC Comics co-publisher Dan DiDio to launch a new comic publisher. The name of the publishing company is Frank Miller Presents, coined after the creator behind such classics as The Dark Knights Returns, Sin City, and 300. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frank Miller will serve as president and editor-in-chief of the new company, with Dan DiDio taking on the publisher role. Frank Miller Inc. CEO Silenn Thomas serves as COO. Two of the first projects lined up include continuations of Sin City and Ronin. The goal of Frank Miller Presents will be to curate a new line of comics from different creators while honoring Miller's iconic visual form of storytelling.

"Investing in artists and the future of comics has always been my one true passion and creative calling," Miller said in a statement. "Dan, Silenn and I couldn't be more proud to be launching Frank Miller Presents, which will serve as fertile ground for storytellers and new creations. Our focus for this publishing company is to cultivate a fellowship of artists and writers to mentor, collaborate and push forward not only each other but the art form as well."

The Sin City franchise returns in Sin City 1858, a Western prequel to the hit noir series. Ronin Book Two is a sequel to DC's original six-issue miniseries that finds a ronin warrior reincarnated in a dystopian future. Frank Miller Presents is also targeting the release of two to four titles each year, mixing in all-new series along with popular works like Sin City and Ronin. The first two new series to launch under the banner are titled Pandora and Ancient Enemies. Creative teams for these series have yet to be announced. The first releases from Frank Miller Presents are expected to arrive later in the year, and will be available in physical and digital formats.

"Frank has an incredible vision for this publishing company, which further expands on his commitment to storytelling and characters that connect people around the world," Thomas said.

Frank Miller was in the news at the end of 2021 when he sold an NFT based on Sin City for a record-breaking amount of money. Titled "I Love You, Nancy Callahan," the NFT went up for auction in a limited 24-hour window and quickly leaped ahead to six figures with the winning bid sitting at $840,986.16.

"I am so honored to see the fans of mine, of Marv, of Sin City participating in this new world. One thing you never get making comics is the three-dimensionality [of NFTs]," Miller said in a statement. "It is something that you aspire to when you're drawing, but to really see things form and move like in 'I Love You, Nancy Callahan,' it's really wonderful."

