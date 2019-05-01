Get Your First Look At ‘Lumberjanes: Somewhere That’s Green’ #1

The Lumberjanes are back for a special oversized one-shot titled Lumberjanes: Somewhere That’s Green, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! The one shot will focus on the power of friendship, but you know the crew will stumble upon a mystery that is much more than it initially seems. The one-shot is written by Seanan McGuire (Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider) and drawn by Alexa Bosy, but also features an additional story by cartoonist Mariana Costa (Peritale). The book will also feature a main cover by Bosy and a variant cover by Veronica Fish (Sabrina the Teenage Witch).

“The Lumberjanes are on a mission to reunite several lost and mysteriously verdant kittens with their mother somewhere in the vast, unknown reaches of the forest, without getting lost in the green forever.” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “The ‘Janes have gotten into quite a few scrapes before and encountered a lot of supernatural creatures and magical beings, but each time they’ve managed to find surprisingly creative ways of resolving their problems using patience, kindness,

understanding, and the power of friendship. All of those qualities will come in very handy when exploring SOMEWHERE THAT’S GREEN in this issue!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the official description for Lumberjanes: Somewhere That’s Green below.

“It’s a rainy day at Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady-Types, and cabin fever has Ripley literally climbing the walls… and ceiling.. and Jo, while April is hard at work earning indoor badges and the rest of the

‘Janes try to fight the rainy day blues. Everyone’s ready to call it a day when they hear something outside and set out into the storm on an epic quest to reunite what look like lost kittens with their mother, and instead stumble upon a mysterious and fiercely

guarded secret garden in the middle of the forest. Discover a new corner of the Lumberjanes universe you’ve never seen before, a green haven full of magical and wondrous plants that would be the perfect place for the Lumberjanes to earn their Cryptobotany badges…but only if the creatures they find there will let them leave.

In Mariana Costas’ short story, the Yetis are back! Only this time, they need help from Jo and the rest of the Lumberjanes when a storm knocks out the power to their treehouse and plunges the entire Camp into darkness. It’ll take brains, guts, and the

power of teamwork to fix this problem, but the Lumberjanes have yet to meet a challenge they can’t handle when they work together.”

Lumberjanes: Somewhere That’s Green #1 hits comic stores on May 29th, and you can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Main Cover By Alexa Bosy

Variant Cover By Veronica Fish

So Booooorrrrrreeeeedddd

No More Rain

I Have Depths

Don’t Punch A Cloud

Bubbles Come Back!