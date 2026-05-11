SNES Exclusive Game Getting Special New Release 34 Years Later

A rare SNES exclusive game from 1992 that was originally only released in Japan is getting a special new release, 34 years later. In 2026, game releases limited to Japan are very rare, and you really only see it happen with mobile releases. Back in the 1990s, though, it was extremely common for a game made by a Japanese studio to release in Japan, and Japan only, for various reasons.

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To this end, if you were alive in the 1990s, but anywhere that wasn’t Japan, you almost certainly never played Riot’s platformer, Psycho Dream. As you may know, Riot no longer exists, but in 2025, the game was re-released by Edia, Shinyuden, and Ratalaika Games, who somehow acquired the license. Now, a year later, Limited Run Games is doing something with the game.

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SNES Collector’s Item

Over on X, Limited Run Games has announced that pre-orders are now open for Psycho Dream on the SNES NTSC cartridge. Pre-orders are set to close on May 24, while Limited Run Games is anticipating shipping the product sometime in the first quarter of 2027. This is to say it will ship sometime between January 1, 2027, and March 31, 2027.

The new collector’s item, which can be seen above, comes with an Azure Visions Cartridge for NTSC-U SNES consoles, a new localization and translation of the game, numbered deluxe hardcover cartridge packaging, an embellished Slipcover, and a full-colored instruction manual.

Those who want this nostalgic collector’s item will have to fork over a pretty penny, with Limited Run Games asking for $60 before shipping.

As for the game itself, it received a mostly mixed reception back in the day. In it, two special agents must infiltrate the mind of a girl who is a “sinker,” someone trapped within her mind within a world of a D-Movie. The mission is to rescue her, which means encountering the horrors of the girl’s psyche. What makes the aforementioned $60 price point sting a little bit more is the fact that the game itself is only about an hour or two long, so really the entire value is in the special version and packaging rather than the actual game itself, which only costs $6 digitally.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.