Mad Cave Reveals 2022 Titles Lineup (Exclusive)

Despite the numerous challenges that 2021 has presented to the comics industry, there have still been some amazing releases. 2022 is set to be an even better year though, and Mad Cave Studios is set to be a big part of that. Not only are they set to release several new series in their traditional comics line, but they are also expanding their stellar YA Maveric line, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at what Mad Cave has in store for both lines in their 2022 lineup, which you can check out starting on the next slide.

“Over the past three years, it has been gratifying to witness how much Mad Cave has grown. We’ve achieved a great lot in a very short time, and I’m beyond excited to announce our 2022 array of titles,” said Mark London, CEO. “They are going to showcase another step in the right direction of the continued making of quality cutting-edge stories that comic book fans love.”

“Mad Cave’s 2022 titles are sure to excite comic fans across all genres,” said Chris Fernandez, Publisher. “From D&D inspired slice-of-life stories to brutal, hyper violent prison romps, our 2022 offerings will definitely inspire, not only our comic book reading community, but also the future for Mad Cave titles to come!”

There’s something for everyone in Mad Cave’s 2022 lineup, and that includes their Maverick line, which features titles that range from slice of life stories to urban fantasy, horror, and everything in between. All in all it’s a great time to be a comics fan, and you can check out the full lineup starting on the next slide.

Speed Republic

Speed Republic (February 2022)

(W) Ryan K Lindsay (A) Emanuele Parascandolo (C) Michele Monte (L) Joamette Gil

In the future, Europe has come united under one man, The Autocrat. He rules the apocalyptic landscape from corporate monopolies with a vision of unity that is gospel to some, but hollow to others. To distract the 99% from their poor and empty lives, the Grand Race is created. A marathon street race through Europe where only one driver can make it to the end and win a life of luxury. Sebastian Valencia enters with the hope that winning a future can make up for his wasted past, but along the way he starts to question what kind of future he is actually buying into.

Obsidian Tomb

Obsidian Tomb (April 2022)

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A) Daniel Jimeno (C) Allison Hu (L) Justin Birch

After a violent incident at a global supermax prison (Obsidian), Daniel Bracken, a governmental “cleaner” in hiding, is forced into becoming an inmate. Once inside, the prison hierarchy learns they made a mistake by bringing Bracken there– He no longer has any connection to the outside world and is now only focused on tearing the prison apart from the inside.

Potions Inc.

Potions Inc. (June 2022)

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Stelladia (CA) Natasha Alterici (L) Micah Myers

In order to save their parents and home world of Primaterra from the dangerous curse of the Fordstone, three siblings travel to Earth…Seattle circa 1992 to be exact. With the help of FBI Special Agent Genevieve Garcia, the young Primaterrans; Ran, Asteria, and Astreus Jones track down the evil Kanavin Goras and attempt to save the world…both of them.

Tiger’s Tongue

Tiger’s Tongue (August 2022)

(W) Olivia Stephens (A) Diansakhu Banton-Perry (CA) Odera Igbokwe (C) Bex Glendining (L) Joamette Gil

HEED THE TIGER’S TONGUE, AND YOU WILL NOT BE LED ASTRAY. Under the militant rule of The Tiger’s People, empowered by their animal familiars, the Claw is on the brink of war. As twin Princesses Kelindi and Aridani come of age, their father King Oleandra reveals a secret prophecy foretold by the first Grand Tiger: should twins ever be born to the royal line, they would battle in a series of three trials to determine the fate of the crown. But as The River’s People, those who were subjugated ‘to bring order,’ grow bolder, Kelindi realizes her dream of uniting the kingdom and her love for Aridani couldn’t be further apart.

Nottingham: A King’s Ransom

Nottingham: A King’s Ransom #1 (November 2022)

(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk (C) Luca Romano (L) Joamette Gil

When Richard the Lionheart is kidnapped and ransomed by Holy Roman Emperor Henry VI, Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham is strongarmed into delivering the ransom and bringing the King home, on pain of death. The treacherous Prince John and his ally, King Phillip of France will stop at nothing to ensure Richard remains in captivity, so the Sheriff finds the unlikeliest of allies in none other than Robin Hood and the Merry Men. With Robin and the Sheriff away, Marian hatches her own devious plan to take back Nottingham.

World Class

World Class (February 2022)

(W) Jay Sandlin (A) Patrick Mulholland (C) Rebecca Nalty (L) Justin Birch

Colombian teen, Adrian Molina, steps into the world of international football as he joins the prestigious English preparatory school, Regents United. Along the way he has to deal with bullies, hormones, and his own anxiety.

Good Game, Well Played

Good Game, Well Played (May 2022)

(W) Rachael Smith (A) Katherine Lobo (L) Justin Birch

A group of misfit high-schoolers must save the failing video game shop they work at from being torn down by a greedy landlord.

In The Shadow of the Throne

In the Shadow of the Throne (July 2022)

(W) Kate Sheridan (A) Gaia Cardinali (L) Micah Myers

When his younger siblings and parents become too much to bear while on vacation, Jordan

tries to get some space. But instead of wandering around the local museum, Jason finds himself

dropped into a fantasy world where he can finally have fun! Except in this Elven Kingdom,

there's a sinister secret kept hidden by the queen that'll thrust Jordan, the rebellious Prince

Astel, and the brave knight Sir Griffith in the middle of a magical battle they never could have

anticipated.

Confetti Realms

Confetti Realms (September 2022)

(W) Nadia Shammas (A) Karnessa (C) Hackto (L) Micah Myers

Follow the story of four New Jersey teens who, after breaking into a cemetery on Halloween, get transported to a strange and fantastical world by a mysterious automaton named Tom. When Tom sends them on a quest to gain him entry to a party at the end of the world, our unlikely (and mostly unwilling) heroes will have to navigate murderous frogs, an insect orchestra, and the cracks in their own friendships.