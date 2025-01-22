Mad Cave Reveals First Look at The Casagrandes’ Spanish Language Debut (Exclusive)

The Casagrandes have been a delightful fixture on Television and in comics, and now they are set to make their Spanish language debut courtesy of Mad Cave Studios and Papercutz. Today we’ve got your exclusive first look at the first-ever Casagrandes volume of stories published in Spanish, and Los Casagrande 3-in-1: Vol. 1 will release this February, but you can check out the cover right now in the image below.

Los Casagrande 3-in-1: Vol. 1 will feature stories from the same creative team behid the hit Nickelodeon one two punch of The Loud House and The Casagrandes, and as the name suggests, the volume collects stories from the first three Casagrandes graphic novels. Those include We’re All Familia, Everything for Family, and Brand Stinkin New.

Papercutz editor Stephanie Brooks said, “THE CASAGRANDES is a fantastic IP featuring a multilingual multigenerational family. The original cartoon and books were fantastic for representing Latine culture and for representing to viewers/readers basic Spanish vocab and culture. The Spanish Edition of LOS CASAGRANDES continues to cater to Spanish readers of all varieties but with greater vocabulary and the translation further emphasizes the importance of Mad Cave Studios’ origins and educational aspirations. The Spanish Edition will be great for anyone, and readers will adore Ronnie Anne and her grande familia. Mercedes Guhl, our translator, did an incredible job keeping the series’ tone, and Miguel A. Zapata lettered the comics beautifully. We are so proud of this first volume.”

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Casagrandes to Spanish-speaking readers for the first time in this unique collection filled with heart, humor, and multigenerational family dynamics,” said Mad Cave Marketing Director Allison Pond. “This collection not only resonates across cultures, but also serves as a valuable tool for bilingual and multicultural education, helping students connect with relatable characters while enhancing language and cultural understanding.”

You can check out the cover for the new collection above, and you can find the official desctipion in both Spanish and English below.

“Cuando la amiga de Lincoln Loud, Ronnie Anne, y su hermano, Bobby Santiago, se mudaron de Royal Woods a la gran ciudad, no tenían ni idea de que estaban a punto de comenzar un nuevo y emocionante capítulo en sus vidas. Ahora viven en un apartamento arriba del mercado de su abuelo, y junto a su madre María se están adaptando a dejar de ser una familia de tres en Royal Woods, para ser una familia numerosa liderada por los abuelos Héctor y Rosa en Great Lakes City.

Presentando las mejores historias de las tres primeras novelas gráficas: Todos somos Familia, Todo por la Familia y Apestosamente Nuevo, ésta gran colección en español es imperdible para los fans de The Loud House y Los Casagrande.”

“When Lincoln Loud’s close friend Ronnie Anne and her brother Bobby Santiago moved away from Royal Oaks to the Big City, they had no idea that they were about to start an exciting new chapter in their lives, while living in an apartment above their abuelo’s Mercado. Together with their mom, Maria, they are adapting from going to a family of three in Royal Oaks to living with their whole extended family, headed by the kids’ abuelos, Hector and Rosa, in the big city. Now, The Casagrandes are starring in their own popular animated series on Nickelodeon! Collecting The Casagrandes’s greatest comic stories from the hit The Loud House graphic novel series.”

Los Casagrande 3-in-1 Vol. 1 will release on February 18th. Los Casagrande 3 en 1: Vol 1 saldrá el 18 de febrero de 2025.

Are you excited for the The Casagrandes next adventures? You can talk all things comics and graphic novels with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!