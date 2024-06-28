Mad Cave Studios Launches New Underworld Universe with Revolution 9 (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is welcoming you to a new shared universe called the Underworld, and we've got your exclusive first look and details. CEO and author Mark London (Battlecats, Hunt.Kill.Repeat., Honor & Curse) is at the helm of this Underworld universe, and the first piece in that puzzle is Revolution 9. Revolution 9 is one of three unique miniseries launching this fall and will feature the team of London, artist Carlos Reno (Legend of Oz: The Wicked West), colorist Jao Canola, and letterer Dave Sharpe. That will be followed by House of the Wolf in October and Exit City in November, and while each of these four issue miniseries can be read as standalone stories, they will also weave together and collide into an epic crossover in Summer of 2025 titled Endless Night.

The Underworld

"The Underworld line is an homage to Mad Cave Studios' humble beginnings," said Mark London. "Ten years ago, I remember pouring my soul into creating IPs that would kick-start our little publisher – everything from assassins to detectives, hunters to slayers, all going against impossible odds. I'm excited to build towards the Endless Night crossover, a grand design that will push the boundaries of this universe, taking readers on an unforgettable journey through darkness and redemption."

(Photo: Mad Cave Studios)

"As soon as I laid eyes on Mark's script, what most motivated me to immediately start scribbling the layouts was the idea that everything would play out like a 90s action movie, with a fierce and deep protagonist, something that would easily be in the hands of Luc Besson, John Woo, or Antoine Fuqua," said artist Carlos Reno. "It's my first time working with Mad Cave, and I'm feeling right at home. I hope everyone can see in the drawings how much fun I'm having!"

What Is Revolution 9?

Revolution 9 #1 will feature covers by Rossi Gifford and Raymund Bermudez and Sebastian Cheng, and will launch in September. The book centers around a former assassin named Velveteen, who finds herself facing her old organization after she tries to save an innocent hacker targeted for death. You can find the official description below.

"After years as an assassin for the Order of Nine – an ancient order dating back almost 3,000 years – Velveteen has turned her back on the very organization that saved her. Tasked with the murder of otherwise innocent hacker Jasper Dean, she sets off to save his life and discover the terrible secret that marked him for death. With the entire Order after them, Velveteen and Jasper must escape their grasp and prevent them from toppling society as we know it."

(Photo: Mad Cave Studios)

"We're so proud of the entire team," said publisher and editor of the Underworld universe, Chris Fernandez. "We knew this was no easy feat, but being able to kick things off on Revolution 9 with Carlos Reno, Jao Canola, and Dave Sharpe really sets the tone for the rest of what Underworld will look like. We really can't thank them enough for their efforts and patience! Underworld is really a new approach for Mad Cave as a company, and yet is something we've always had our minds set on. While each standalone book will captivate fans with their own unique storytelling and art styles, there are elements in each that will tie together wonderfully to set up 2025's Endless Night crossover series. And after Endless Night, well... the sky's the limit!"

"Revolution 9 delves deep into the murky world of secrets and shadows," Mark London added. "It's a thrilling exploration of personal transformation and of fighting for what is right, promising an exhilarating ride for the audience."

Revolution 9 # hits comic stores on September 25th.