Mad Cave Studios Reveals First Look at Gatchaman and Gatchaman - Ken: Deathmatch (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios has big plans for Gatchaman, and we've got an exclusive look at two pillars of that new era. Mad Cave will get things started with Gatchaman #0 on Free Comic Book Day, which will be followed by the anticipated Gatchaman #1, but that's not all. Launching in July will be a one-shot titled Gatchaman – Ken: Deathmatch in June, and we've got all the big details on both books and a look at the beautiful covers launching with them on the next slide.

The ongoing Gatchaman series features the all-star team of writer Cullen Bunn (A Legacy of Violence), artist Chris Batista (Justice League), colorist Carlos Lopez, and letterer Buddy Beaudoin. At the helm of the one-shot Ken: Deathmatch special is writer Tommy Lee Edwards (Batman, Hellboy) and artist Mindy Lee (Masters of the Universe Revelation), and both books will feature several amazing covers at launch. Gatchaman #1 will feature a main cover by Inaki Miranda (Godzilla: Here), as well as connecting B covers by Sanford Greene (Bitter Root) and covers by Chris Batista, Francine Delgado (Batgirl), and Mike Deodato (Wonder Woman).

"Was I born to write this series? I was certainly forged in the Phoenix-technique fires over the course of my life to be here now," said Cullen Bunn. "Gatchaman is loved by so many, and it is humbling and exciting and a little scary to be telling new stories in that world now. I'm emboldened by the amazing people I'm working with – Chris Batista, Tommy Lee Edwards, Steve Orlando (who's working on the upcoming Galactor miniseries), and the Mad Cave Studios team. Each and every one of us loves these characters and this world. And we've had such tremendous support from the Tatsunoko team. This isn't just an adaptation. We're not just painting by numbers. These are new, in-continuity tales with exciting, game-changing elements that enhance and expand this already rich storyline."

"The cartoon that left the most lasting impact on me as an artist, is without any doubt, Gatchaman," said Chris Batista. "It was like nothing else, so vibrant, dynamic and unique. As much as I loved the heroes of Marvel and DC, there was just something cooler about the Gatchaman team. I've been obsessed ever since. Gatchaman has always been at the very top of my creative bucket list...a dream project that could never happen....until now. I could never have imagined we would be doing this project in conjunction with Tatsunoko and the amazing team at Mad Cave Studios. I am truly honored to be a part of this incredible creative team that shares the same love for Gatchaman that I do. I hope fans get the same jolt of electricity I get whenever I read the new script from Cullen. I'm equally thrilled and terrified to be a part of the return of this unmatched and timeless property!" You can find the official description below.

GATCHAMAN #1

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Chris Batista (C) Carlos Lopez (L) Buddy Beaudoin – The triumphant return of Gatchaman, the iconic Japanese animated franchise of a five-member, bird-themed superhero team! A mechanical terror has descended upon numerous cities and the world's greatest scientists are disappearing. Our only hope: Science Ninja Team Gatchaman! As they battle these machinations from the international terrorist organization known as Galactor, their strength, willpower, and even vehicles are pushed to the absolute limit. If they fail...who's waiting in the wings to take their place? The first exciting issue in an ongoing series that expands upon the original anime series!

Gatchaman – Ken: Deathmatch #1 will feature a main cover by Tommy Lee Edwards and a Breakfast Club homage cover by Chris Batista. You can check out all of the new covers on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

"I'm so excited to be writing Mad Cave's first Gatchaman special issue focusing on one specific member of the Science Ninja Team," said Tommy Lee Edwards. "Deathmatch is my love letter to Ken the Eagle, a heroic and idealistic anime character that helped shape my childhood. We've crafted this comic as an adventure tale to satisfy a deeply familiar fanbase, while introducing unique stories and completely new characters. I honestly feel like I've been training for this challenge my whole life!"

"I'm having such a good time drawing Gatchaman! I've enjoyed Tommy's script so much- it's provided wonderful opportunities to work with the franchise's iconic designs!" said Mindy Lee.

GATCHAMAN-KEN: DEATHMATCH

(W) Tommy Lee Edwards (A) Mindy Lee (C) Giada Marchisio (L) John Workman – Ken goes undercover to infiltrate an underground gambling ring where martial artists from around the globe fight to the death. There, the winners are captured and brought to a secret Galactor recruiting base. If they refuse to join, the captives are dropped in the jungle and hunted as prey for Galactor's training program. Can anyone make it out alive?

Gatchaman #1 and Gatchaman – Ken: Deathmatch will hit comic stores on June 26th, and you can check out all of the new covers on the next slide.

