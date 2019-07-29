Exclusive Look at the Spooky Manor Black #1

In a few short days, Manor Black will hit the shelves at your local comic shop and ComicBook.com has the exclusive first reveal of some of the book’s interior artwork. Featuring the spooky artwork of Tyler Crook (Harrow County), Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt and teamed together to pen a dark tale featuring lies, deceit, and the dark arts.

“We lean HEAVILY into the idea of rules in Manor Black,” Bunn previously told The Beat. “Magic is driven by certain laws that define how it can be used, and there are schools or families of magic that each interpret and interact with those rules differently. There are also (as you might imagine) magicians who blatantly break those laws to varying degrees of success. So, as we dive into this story, we meet characters who are either railing against these rules, are rallying under the banner of the law, or are being stifled and choked by tradition.”

Manor Black #1 (of 4) is due out July 31st. Keep scrolling to see four pages from the interior of the book!

