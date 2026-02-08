Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Finally Makes Its Grand Return (And With A Returning Favorite)

The last two years have been years of transition for the Power Rangers franchise, as the Television series came to a close in 2023 with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury and the special Anniversary episode Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. The comics would close out their Mighty Morphin Power Rangers era in 2024, and what was supposed to be a franchise relaunch with Netflix was suddenly cancelled. Thankfully, things are looking up these days, and along with the Power Rangers reboot, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is making its grand return with a returning favorite joining in on the fun.

The latest development on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers front comes courtesy of Penguin Random House, which revealed on its official website that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is finally making a return later this year (@Deoxy360). The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers saga came to a close in 2024, but now the series is relaunching on June 3rd, 2026, and that’s not all. The website also reveals that fan-favorite writer Marguerite Bennett will be handling the series, and it will be illustrated by Andrew Lee Griffith and Phillip Sevy.

Marguerite Bennett Is The Perfect Writer For Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Return

While there are many writes who could likely write a great Power Rangers story, I can’t think of anyone more perfect for taking over the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics franchise than Marguerite Bennett, and for why, we need to take a trip back to 2018.

BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series had just wrapped up its all-time classic event, Shattered Grid, and so the series looked to shake things up a bit by not only introducing some new concepts and characters, but also bringing in some franchise favorites to create a true all-star team of Rangers.

Bennett would have the Ranger Slayer (the Coinless universe version of Kimberly) lead a team that included Mike the Magna Defender, Andros the In Space Red Ranger, Tanya the Zeo Yellow Ranger, Cameron the Ninja Storm Green Ranger, and Heckyl the Dino Charge Dark Ranger. This new team of Rangers ended up meeting Ellarien, who held the powerful Solarix crystal that made her the Purple Solar Ranger, and there was an entire mythology tied to the Solar Rangers that fans discovered over the course of the series.

By the end of the story, not only do we see the rest of the team get a Solar Ranger power-up at one point, but the future of the Solar Rangers is set up for future stories. Bennett balances all this new content with an exploration of the other franchise Rangers as they attempt to work as a team and evolve as individuals, with many stories brought over from their previous appearances in the TV series.

This results in one of the most creative and expansive stories in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series canon, and while it was a bit divisive at the time of release, the story seems to gain more appreciation as time goes on. Looking back at everything Bennett was balancing in that story and how much of it ended up coming back around in the series’ final few arcs, I can’t think of anyone more perfect to help create a new Power Rangers series in 2026. If you want a mix of innovation and core franchise elements, Bennett has already shown she knows how to make that a reality, and she is likely to do so once again when the new series launches later this year.

