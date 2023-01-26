Marvel Gives Agatha Harkness an MCU Makeover

Agatha Harkness got an MCU makeover in the latest issue of Midnight Suns. The fifth installment of the Marvel series saw the magic-user get a new super-suit, and maybe more interestingly, be reborn into her younger incarnation. Over the years, this has become more and more common for all comics across companies. If a character has an upcoming movie or TV series, its important for them to match their on-screen counterpart in the decision-makers' eyes. Now, no one is going to complain about basically seeing Kathryn Hahn every time Harkness pops up in Strange Academy or an event for the time being. Still, some fans were absolutely delighted to see the swap and a hint at what that costume could be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+ soon. Check it out down below.

"In the opening issue of this five-issue limited series, fans witnessed the rise of a new mystical threat and the impact it'll have on prominent magic users across the planet including Agatha Harkness!" A previous Marvel press release read. "In typical Agatha fashion, the ancient witch seems to know more than anyone about the dark power that's been unleashed and has her own plans for dealing with it."

"Agatha Harkness has been a mysterious character that had Marvel fans under a spell long before her MCU debut in Wandavision," writer Ethan Sacks said. "Getting to reveal some of her comics backstory, from her younger, more passionate, and less cynical days has been, well, magical."

How Has Kathryn Hahn Reacted to the Popularity?

It's been a wild ride for the actress that brought Agatha Harkness to the forefront of MCU popularity. Hahn spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about how the show came about. It seems like a return trip to Westview wasn't exactly decided on beforehand. However, there was no way that Marvel was going to punt on the chance for more Agatha after the success of WandaVision. Check out what she had to say right here!

"I can say that I did not know I was going to be doing it [going into WandaVision], absolutely not," Hahn revealed. "I guess nobody really knew that a centuries-old witch was gonna have any sort of long shelf life. So everybody was very, myself included, mostly, I would say was the most excited to know that there's going to be another show happening."

Do you like the new look for Agatha? Let us know down in the comments!