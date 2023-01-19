Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Joe Locke Shares First Photo From Filming

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has revealed the first image from filming. Joe Locke, of Heartstopper fame, showed off a chair with a curious "Agatha of Westview" logo. Now, that's not the name of the series as far as we know. Maybe it belongs to Kathryn Hahn, and the show will literally pick up right after the events of WandaVision. Fans have been hype about the incoming show as the cast continues to balloon in different areas. So many familiar faces are coming aboard and there's a bit of overlap between the previous Westview crew and now. Hahn talked about the musical phenomenon with Nylon back in 2021

"I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn't know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, 'Oh, we're going to need you to sing,'" Hahn said back then. "I was like, 'Great,' but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out. I was like, 'Wait, what?' It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet — it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, 'You topped the Biebs!' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' The whole thing was so very, very surreal."

Joe Locke confirms via his Instagram story that ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ has begun filming! pic.twitter.com/1jt55730tf — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) January 19, 2023

Emma Caulfield Is Back For Coven of Chaos

"Well, you don't know, you don't know what I've read," Caulfield played coy. "I was trying to think of a way I could give you something, but... I think Marvel fans are just very smart and I think they're very thorough. They're very detailed and they pay attention to absolutely everything. And, you know, the understanding that from the get-go that this, this whole setup, that nothing is exactly like what it seems, you know, you know taking that and inhabiting that space. I just think that that's, that's really the only space you can be in when dealing with the show."

"It was impossible for people to not be disappointed!" Caulfield explained to Vanity Fair back in the WandaVision days. "I'm trying not to feel disingenuous, but knowing full well [their theories were] just so far removed from the truth. That's tough, being the red herring. Again, I hope no one eggs my house. It was very intended to have me show up in that fashion. Calculate is not the right word but it's purposeful. You're not going to have me show up and, and immediately think there's nothing to my being there. It's obviously going to pull in a similar fan base [to Buffy]. That was intended."

