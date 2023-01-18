Agatha: Coven of Chaos Rumored to Add Isabelle Fuhrman to Cast

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is adding Isabelle Fuhrman to the cast according to the latest rumor. Parade actually published an explainer about the MCU series and mentioned that she was reportedly cast in an undisclosed role. But, that's the extent of the knowledge out there at this point. Now, Marvel Studios doesn't usually confirm reports until they're ready to. However, this publication isn't even your typical reporter on the superhero beat, so there's not a reason to be too skeptical. The Orphan series actress would be a fun addition to a cast that already includes fan favorite actors like Aubrey Plaza, Eric Andre, Patti LuPone, and Debra Jo Rupp. As the days go by and Coven of Chaos begins filming, expect to hear more details from the exciting production.

Hahn has been asked about what's next for the Disney+ favorite multiple times. But, her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! really took the cake. The Agatha actress talked about what little she could as Marvel Studios have the larger plot details under lock and key. But, filming is due to start very soon and that means we could learn more in short order.

"I can say that I did not know I was going to be doing it [going into WandaVision], absolutely not," Hahn told the late night host. "I guess nobody really knew that a centuries-old witch was gonna have any sort of long shelf life. So everybody was very, myself included, mostly, I would say was the most excited to know that there's going to be another show happening."

What About Wanda? Will She Be In It?

Elizabeth Olsen probably doesn't go a single day without being asked if she's returning as the Scarlet Witch. Coven of Chaos is just the most recent bit of speculation surrounding her Marvel character. Phase 4 has been mighty good to Wanda Maximoff in the popularity department. However, the fans will have to wait a minute to see her appear in another project it seems like. Entertainment Tonight actually discussed her friendship with the Agatha actress.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen said. Then she would go ahead and add her desire to see both Hahn and Paul Bettany on-screen again at some point. "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

