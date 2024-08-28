Before Wanda Maximoff was the Scarlet Witch, she was a teenage witch at House of Harkness: a magical boarding school attended by witches, wizards, sorcerers, and masters of the mystic arts. Marvel’s version of Harry Potter‘s Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is the setting for House of Harkness, a new digital Infinity Comic from writer Preeti Chhibber (X-Men: Blood Hunt – Jubilee) and artist Jodi Nishijima (Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse). House of Harkness #1 released Wednesday exclusively on Marvel Unlimited.

An alternate universe tale set outside the main Marvel Universe canon, House of Harkness re-imagines Wanda and her mentor — the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness — as teenage rivals at a prestigious school of magic. The digital comic, which launches ahead of the September 18th premiere of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along on Disney+, also features Wanda’s brother, Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver, alongside some of Marvel’s most famous magic users.

Characters announced to appear in the series as Wanda and Agatha’s classmates include sorcerers Stephen Strange and Loki, the magician Nico Minoru of the Runaways, the voodoo practitioner Jericho Drumm, and the Merlin-trained sorceress Morgan le Fay. The series “puts a new spin on fan-favorite characters, from heroes to villains andeverything in between, as a magical mystery unfolds at the mysticalHouse of Harkness,” according to the synopsis.

“Wanda is driven, she’s a fighter, and she knows what she wants and iswilling to do what she needs to do to get it. Only now, she’s doing thatat 16 in a magical school. The fun part is making sure thosefundamental truths continue to exist, and how they’re impacted by anentirely new universe,” Chhibber told Marvel.com. “Wanda is coming into House of Harkness as a new student years aftereveryone else has been there building their skills. She’s self-trainedand has a natural talent, but she has to figure out where she fits in aworld where Agatha is the queen bee.”

Marvel also shared Nishijima’s character designs and concept art for the series, which you can see in the gallery below. House of Harkness #1 is now available to read on Marvel Unlimited.

House of Harkness Infinity Comic Concept Art by Jodi Nishijima

House of Harkness Scarlet Witch Concept Art by Jodi Nishijima

House of Harkness Concept Art by Jodi Nishijima