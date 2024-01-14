Marvel's New Spider-Man Preview Reveals Surprising Kingpin Twist

The Kingpin surprises Spider-Man in a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #42. Continuing the "Gang War" event storyline, Amazing Spider-Man #42 picks up where the previous issue left off, with the Kingpin and Tombstone squaring off over their respective children's roles in the underworld unrest currently tearing up New York City. In the previous issue, it seemed like Kingpin had come to support his son, the Rose, in the territorial conflict. However, the Amazing Spider-Man #42 preview reveals he's blowing off some steam before dragging the Rose out of the fight. It seems Wilson Fisk isn't willing to sacrifice his family for power anymore, at least not this way.

The Amazing Spider-Man #42 preview pages can be found below. The Amazing Spider-Man #42 goes on sale on January 17th.