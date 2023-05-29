Marvel Preview Sets Up the Controversial Death of a Beloved Hero

A preview of The Amazing Spider-Man #26 sets up the death of a rising, beloved hero. Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man series relaunched last year under the helm of writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr., which started off with several mysteries. Two of the biggest mysteries featured Spider-Man's friends turning on him, and Mary Jane Watson's new romance that included being the mother to two children. Over time we've received answers to those questions, but Marvel has saved perhaps the biggest shocker for Amazing Spider-Man #26, where Ms. Marvel will die in battle. Now, we can place our eyes on the moments before Ms. Marvel meets her end.

Marvel released a preview of The Amazing Spider-Man #26 by Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, and Marcio Menyz. It takes readers back nine months ago when Ms. Marvel – in her civilian identity as Kamala Khan – goes to interview for a job working for Norman Osborn. Ms. Marvel has been a supporting character in Amazing Spider-Man, but she will obviously get a larger profile after she dies helping Spider-Man fight Rabin the Emissary.

Marvel Confirms the Death of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel's death first leaked on the morning of May 16th, with the publisher officially announcing her death in an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly. Last month, Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells said he was advised by Marvel officials to avoid appearing at conventions for the foreseeable future due to expected backlash after Amazing Spider-Man #26 was released.

"I can tease that many people will be very mad at me. I can tease that [editor Nick Lowe] told me not to do any comic conventions after this issue comes out," Wells said in an interview The Popverse. "People will be upset."

The preview of Amazing Spider-Man #26 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 31st.