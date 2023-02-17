Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, She-Hulk and More Star in Women of Marvel #1 First Look

Women of Marvel is back with the first look at the upcoming anthology. Six creators will be making their Marvel Comics debut with Women of Marvel #1 in March, featuring stories of your favorite heroines. The giant-sized anthology includes a range of diverse stories by seasoned veterans and up-and-coming talent. Some of the heroes fans can look forward to seeing are Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau / Photon, She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, America Chavez, and more. Melissa Flores, Victoria Ying, Carola Borelli, Giulia Gualazzi, and the Gibbs Sisters, Shawnee Gibbs & Shawnelle Gibbs, are the six women who will make their Marvel debut with the one-shot.

Below is a rundown of the adventures Women of Marvel #1 will highlight, along with the creators attached:

Rebecca Roanhorse, award-winning novelist and writer behind the recent Phoenix Song: Echo series, breaks the fourth wall with She-Hulk to provide one-of-a-kind commentary in a brilliant opening story with rising star artist Carola Borelli.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers scribe Melissa Flores and artist Stacey Lee (Silk) send best friend duo America Chavez and Kate Bishop on a pulse-punching rescue mission to save one of their own!

Critically acclaimed author and illustrator Victoria Ying (City of Secrets) and artist Jodi Nishijima (Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse) spin a wild web for Silk as a night out with Black Cat turns deadly as the two face off against the illusion mastermind, Mysterio!

The award-winning writing and producing team The Gibbs Sisters, Shawnee Gibbs & Shawnelle Gibbs join newcomer artist Giulia Gualazzi for a story about Photon and Ms. Marvel battling an old enemy in the Big Easy!

Plus an introduction by writer Charlie Jane Anders, creator interviews, essays, and more!

In the preview pages, we see Kate Bishop and America Chavez working together to take out some thugs in a hallway, with a Pizza Dog sighting added on; Silk and Black Cat hit a Karaoke Night; Ms. Marvel and Photon look ready for a fight with their fists raised; and Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, is in the middle of a trial in a courtroom.

You can find covers and the first look at Women of Marvel #1 below. The one-shot goes on sale March 22nd.