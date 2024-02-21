Marvel Announces New Scarlet Witch Series

After becoming a formidable fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlet Witch's reign in the comics isn't slowing down. On Tuesday, Marvel Comics announced the first details surrounding the June 2024 relaunch of Scarlet Witch, the ongoing solo series spotlighting the titular hero. The new iteration of the series will be written by Steve Orlando, who penned the previous incarnation of Scarlet Witch as well as the currently-running Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver miniseries. Artist Jacopo Camagni (X-Men Red) will be joining the series. Russell Dauterman will be returning to provide covers for Scarlet Witch.

According to Marvel, the Scarlet Witch relaunch will continue to further develop Wanda's current status quo, as a shopkeeper and aide of the helpless with her magic abilities. Additionally, the series will dive into how the events of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver and the previous ongoing series have led to deadly consequences for Wanda.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What Is the New Scarlet Witch Series About?

In Scarlet Witch, the Scarlet Witch has carved out a haven for herself in upstate New York, but it's all about to go up in flames. Wanda's newfound peace has drawn the wrath of a primal force unlike anything she's ever faced before, and it won't stop until it razes Wanda's world to the ground. It's a clash of titans as Wanda and her allies fight for all she holds dear! What happens when an unstoppable force meets the end of all things? When pure chaos meets pure destruction? Wanda's about to find out – if she survives long enough.

"The news is out and I couldn't be more excited!" Orlando shared in a statement. "SCARLET WITCH has been a dream job, and getting to return to her once again and continue Wanda's adventures is something I could never say no to. And Wanda's going to keep climbing! Here, we'll be bringing the blockbuster storytelling of SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER to the focused, personal journey Wanda began in DARKHOLD and SCARLET WITCH. And standing in her way? Only one of Marvel's most powerful and climactic entities, bent on destroying everything Wanda stands for."

What Is Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver About?

Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver, which debuted its first issue earlier this month, is from Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta, Frank William, and VC's Ariana Maher. In it, the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been heroes, friends, family heads and occasionally villains, but, above all, they are twins who look out for each other. So when Wanda receives a letter from the recently deceased Magneto that would upset Pietro, she burns the letter before her brother can read it. But her choice drives them apart at the worst possible time: a new threat heralded by the Wizard – with a horrifying eldritch upgrade – is coming for their heads, and if they can't find a way to repair their damaged bond, it will cost them their lives."

"We've been doing so much work with Wanda and we wanted to spotlight the diversity of her powers and the dynamic things she can do… and it's really exciting to do the same, and give the same love, to Pietro during the 60th anniversary," Steve Orlando said when the series was announced. "But, it's not just about his powers! It's about who he is and bringing him back into this chosen family narrative we're doing. So, you won't just see Pietro back in the book, you'll see Pietro with members of the extended Maximoff family that he hasn't gotten a ton of time to spend with before!"

What do you think of the first details surrounding Marvel's new Scarlet Witch series? Will you be checking out the new relaunch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!