Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver’s New Marvel Series Sends a Message From Beyond the Grave (Exclusive)

An ominous message is sent to two Avengers in an exclusive preview of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver’s new series. One of the many announcements to come out of New York Comic Con was the reveal of Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver, a new limited series celebrating the duo’s 60th anniversary. The comic is a continuation of Steve Orlando’s and Lorenzo Tammetta’s run on Scarlet Witch, with the creators adding Wanda Maximoff’s twin brother Pietro to the mix. New secrets of their legacy will be uncovered, but a look at the first issue shows that their adopted father, Magneto, looms large over the proceedings.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1 by Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta, Frank William, and VC’s Ariana Maher. It begins with the siblings teaming up to stop a Skypiercer spacecraft from hurtling toward Lotkill. Scarlet Witch is in Earth’s atmosphere using her magic to remove the Skypiercer’s crew, while Quicksilver speedily whisks away the residents of Lotkill before the Skypiercer can make impact. Of course, the heroes successfully save the day, but what they didn’t realize is someone left a package for them at Wanda’s shop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Darcy Lewis, who some may remember from Kat Dennings’ portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brings Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver a sealed box. Darcy Lewis is one of the few characters to transfer from the MCU to the Marvel Comics Universe. Quicksilver recognizes the penmanship on the box to be from Magneto, who they believe is dead but is currently being brought back to life in Resurrection of Magneto. Wanda casts a spell to open the box, but the preview ends before we find out what Magneto has left them inside.

What is Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver about?

The description of Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1 reads, “The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been heroes, friends, family heads and occasionally villains, but, above all, they are twins who look out for each other. So when Wanda receives a letter from the recently deceased Magneto that would upset Pietro, she burns the letter before her brother can read it. But her choice drives them apart at the worst possible time: a new threat heralded by the Wizard – with a horrifying eldritch upgrade – is coming for their heads, and if they can’t find a way to repair their damaged bond, it will cost them their lives.”

“We’ve been doing so much work with Wanda and we wanted to spotlight the diversity of her powers and the dynamic things she can do… and it’s really exciting to do the same, and give the same love, to Pietro during the 60th anniversary,” Steve Orlando said when the series was announced. “But, it’s not just about his powers! It’s about who he is and bringing him back into this chosen family narrative we’re doing. So, you won’t just see Pietro back in the book, you’ll see Pietro with members of the extended Maximoff family that he hasn’t gotten a ton of time to spend with before!”

Cover

Preview 1

Preview 2

Preview 3

Preview 4

Preview 5

Preview 6