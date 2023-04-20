San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle Says Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Dominates Everybody at Marvel (Exclusive)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle paid a visit to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast this week to talk about all things Marvel. The athlete revealed his favorite Marvel movies in the process and talked about the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The subject of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) came up during the chat, and Kittle discussed the character's powers and how she would be hard to beat.

When host Brandon Davis said that he thinks Elizabeth Olsen will come back to the MCU, Kittle replied, "I hope so. Scarlet Witch is awesome. How do you beat the Scarlet Witch? Make her feel bad about her kids?" He added, "She dominated everybody. I don't care, you could put Iron Man or Captain [America], like if it was her versus the original Avengers, who's winning? ... She beats Thor, right?" Davis suggested that Mantis could potentially take down Wanda with her powers, and Kittle excitedly replied, "Guardians of the Galaxy vs. Scarlet Witch!"

Will Elizabeth Olsen Be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

While there's no official word on when or if we'll be seeing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch again, Olsen did recently tease her return. The obvious choice for her next appearance is Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn. Olsen previously said she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series, but she changed her tune while talking to Deadline at SXSW.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Coven of Chaos, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

