Doom’s mightiest heroes: assemble! Victor von Doom — who supplanted Doctor Strange as Earth’s new, superior Sorcerer Supreme — has used his newfound power to take over the world. In February’s One World Under Doom #1 from writer Ryan North and artist R.B. Silva, Doom began his rule by unifying the planet’s nations into a new United Latveria and then crushing Hydra’s rebellion by killing Helmut Baron Zemo. Marvel has teased that the Avengers and the Fantastic Four are next to be defeated by Doom’s hand, and that a new superior superhero team will assemble in their place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superior Avengers, from writer Steve Foxe (New Champions) and artist Luca Maresca (X-Men: Forever), spins out of One World Under Doom and introduces new Latverian versions of the Avengers — except these mighty heroes are assuming the guises of Marvel villains. See them on the just-released cover for Superior Avengers #2 (below), which goes on sale May 11.

In the six-issue series, Doom’s son, Kristoff Vernard, assembles a team that includes Abomination, Ghost, Killmonger, Malekith, Onslaught, and the new Doctor Octopus (whose counterpart, Otto Octavius, joins Captain America’s team of villain Avengers in One World Under Doom #3).

Their first mission: hunt down Diablo, the master alchemist who has long plagued Doom’s archenemies, the Fantastic Four.

“Introducing any new character to the Marvel Universe — let alone an entire cast of them — is both an honor and no small terror. So when editor Wil Moss reached out about developing an intense, secretive team of Avengers for One World Under Doom, I knew I had to swing for the fences,” Foxe said. “The Avengers that readers are going to meet here may have familiar names, but you’ll quickly come to learn why they consider themselves superior to other teams. This book features some of the most ruthless, wide-scale action I’ve ever written at Marvel, and I’m so thrilled to be telling this story alongside Luca Maresca. Luca nails both the subtler mind games at play in our story and the (sometimes literally) breakneck action.”

Added Maresca, “Doctor Doom is one of my favorite villains, and I can’t wait for fans to learn the story of his new Avengers. In designing these characters, I tried to keep as many elements of their classic versions as possible. In clothing or equipment, they always have some reference to their source character or their media versions. I was very excited to co-create new Marvel characters. Giving them a life and a new identity is something I love to do, and as the story progresses, I’m excited to peel back their layers, deepening them and baring their soul! Readers are in for some big surprises!”

Superior Avengers #1 goes on sale April 16 from Marvel Comics.